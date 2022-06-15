Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She called her character's sex scene in the final series a "surprise"

There are many things that both confused (and upset) fans about the last series of Game of Thrones – and Maisie Williams is one of them. Williams, who played fan favourite Arya Stark on the show, revealed she had been “surprised” by her character’s sex scene in the final series, but not for the reason you might think.

Speaking to Teen Vogue in a recent video interview, she revealed, “The first time that I was surprised by Arya I guess was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry.”

Gendry is one of Arya’s few allies on the show and while Game of Thrones had previously hinted at a possible romance between the pair, Williams had a different view of her character. She said, “I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So… yeah. That was a surprise.”

The scene sparked controversy when it first aired, with Arya seeking out Gendry before the show’s final battle for a night of passion. Williams revealed her close friend and onscreen sister Sophie Turner had actually been the first one to tell her about the scene, however she initially “thought it was a prank” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Joe Dempsie, who plays Gendry, also told Entertainment Weekly he found it “slightly strange” as he had known Williams since she was around 11 years old.

Since Game of Thrones, Williams has gone on to other film and television projects including The New Mutants and voice acting for the animated series Gen: Lock. Her latest project Pistol sees the star play Jordan, otherwise known as Vivienne Westwood’s muse Pamela Rooke, in the Sex Pistols-centered series and is out now.