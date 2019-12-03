Buckingham Palace has responded to the TV interview by Prince Andrew’s accuser

Prince Andrew made news last month as he finally addressed his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, 66-year-old multimillionaire businessman and registered sex offender who died in an apparent suicide earlier this year.

Epstein was being held without bail on charges of sex trafficking girls (some as young as 14).

Prince Andrew’s name has been linked to Epstein’s after footage emerged reportedly showing the Royal in Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion in 2010, and after engaging in an interview with BBC Newsnight to clear up their relationship, Prince Andrew has now stepped down from royal duties.

Today, more news has emerged as Prince Andrew’s accuser,Virginia Giuffre, formerly Roberts, spoke out, asking the public to ‘stand beside her’.

Speaking out as part of a Panorama TV interview, she alleged how she was brought to the UK at the age of 17 to have sex with Prince Andrew, stating: ‘I implore the people in the UK… to not accept this as being ok’.

Buckingham Palace has responded to the TV interview by Giuffre, denying the claims.

‘It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts,’ read a statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday evening. ‘Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.’

We will continue to update this story.