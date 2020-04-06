Here’s what your star sign says about your beauty routine

Are you a sentimental water sign or practical earth sign?

They say your star sign can tell you all sorts – from how much sleep you should get to the essential oil you should be using. And apparently, these are the star signs that are most likely to cheat.

To mark the launch of their limited edition beauty box, Roccabox has released what your star sign can tell you about your relationship with beauty. Keep reading to find out what your star sign says about your beauty routine…

Earth signs

Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn

Earth signs tend to be stable and very practical.

Love routine, probably haven’t updated their make-up bag since 2014

Know exactly which products they like and those they don’t

Everything is practical – so one lipstick, one eyeshadow and one blusher is probably the extent of their make-up drawer

There’s no wasting time on frills; their make-up routine is probably quick and easy

Water signs

Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

Water signs are very emotional and intuitive.

They LOVE a brand with an emotional backstory

Take a lot of time and effort in anything they do – including pampering

Everything has a meaning; if it was the lipstick they wore on their first date with their partner, it’s a lipstick for life

Love natural, sustainable and cruelty-free brands (because the thought of anything else is far too emotional)

Fire signs

Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

Fire signs are highly energetic and passionate about everything.

They’re the ones who aren’t afraid to give you their beauty tips, whether you asked for them or not

They’re confident, so expect a new bold style regularly

Their passion filters into everything, so you’ll find them watching every beauty tutorial possible until they have their winged liner perfected

Love trying all the products – and aren’t afraid to share their opinions on them

Air signs

Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

Air signs tend to be extremely intelligent and versatile.