Lush launches Animal Fund to help wildlife affected by the Australian bush fires

After months of devastation, the Australian bush fires continue to rage across the country, affecting people, animals and their homes.

People across the world have rallied together in a show of solidarity, with brands, celebrities and the public donating valuable funds and resources to organisations supporting those affected.

Never ones to turn their backs on the planet, Lush has stepped up as the latest beauty brand doing their bit to support the Australian Bush Fires in the form the newly-founded Bush Animal Fund, which will donate money to said organisations carrying vital work on the ground.

It’s not the first time the brand has pledged its support to the environment, having launched its first plastic-free store last year.

‘The world is watching in awe at the indescribable job being done by Australia’s impressive emergency services, without whom there would be many more human and animal victims of the devastating bushfires that have ravaged our country since September 2019,’ says Peta Granger, Director of Lush Australia and New Zealand.

‘We recognise that the road to recovering will be long and difficult. The Bush Animal Fund is a global initiative from which Lush aims to raise much needed funds for grassroots organisations who desperately need community support.’

Lush’s Ethics Director, Hilary Jones, added: ‘Across our business there has been a call from customers and staff for some way to help. We can only imagine the horror faced out in the bush by those who are going out searching for animal survivors amongst the estimated billion creatures killed so far in the fires.

‘In recognition of the overwhelming task faced by this informal “animal’s emergency service” we will be immediately launching a limited edition soap, All The Wild Things, with the proceeds going to animal rescue groups providing first aid, rehabilitation and habitat restoration.’

The limited edition ‘All The Wild Things’ soap, using the same eucalyptus and lemongrass formula as the Outback Mate soap, is priced at £5 and is, appropriately, in the shape of a koala. 100% of the profits go directly in to the Bush Animal Fund.

Here’s to even more brands stepping up for the planet and pledging their support.