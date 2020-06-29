L’Oréal drops words ‘white’ and ‘fair’ from skincare products

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It comes as global anti-racism protests continue to take place across the globe

George Floyd may have died on May 25, but anti-racism protests and calls against racial inequality live on – and now L’Oréal – the world’s largest cosmetic and beauty company – has made a decision to stop using words like ‘whitening’, ‘fair’, light’ and ‘lightening’ when describing its products. The French cosmetics giant’s announcement on June 26 comes after ongoing criticism on social media for the company’s controversials skin-lightening products, which make people conform to certain ways of looking. This is especially true in Asia and the Caribbean, where fairer skin is considered ‘desirable’. Few can forget the disastrous choice of words L’Oréal used when the Black Lives Matter movement reignited after George Floyd’s tragic and appalling death. The brand released a statement saying it ‘stands in solidarity with the Black community and against injustice of any kind’, and channelling its famous slogan, the statement added: ‘Speaking out is worth it.’

In other news, Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever has made a similar announcement (the company has been criticised for its ‘Fair and Lovely’ range) and Johnson & Johnson has gone even further, saying it will stop selling skin whitening creams in Asia and the Middle East.

Attituding are changing, but it is still a work in progress. It’s a shame beauty brands have reacted to the Black Lives Matter movement instead of leading change. But it is a start.