Here’s how to get camera ready with YSL Beauty

A step-by-step guide to how Cher Webb prepped our cover stars for the camera

This month, we are working with YSL Beauty and Women’s Aid to spotlight the red flags of intimate partner abuse. To increase awareness of the global human rights issue, we have created a short film featuring three survivors of domestic abuse who are dedicated to preventing IPV in the future. You can read the full feature, here.

Farrah, CEO of Women’s Aid says: “Our partnership with YSL Beauty offers us the chance to raise awareness of domestic abuse to a wider, younger, audience. YSL Beauty’s 9 signs of abuse are key to educating people on what an unhealthy relationship looks like.”

The three ambassadors – Alice Liveing, Phoenix Brown, and Michelle Griffith Robinson – have been working with YSL since the launch of its Abuse Is Not Love campaign. Whilst on set, their passion for the initiative was palpable. It was the task of the glam team to bring this to life on camera.

Cher Webb, YSL Beauty’s UK-based makeup artist, tailored each of the survivor’s makeup looks to a tea. Here’s how she did it:

Alice Liveing

Alice arrived on set with skin prepped and primed. So, Cher went straight in with the YSL Beauty Rose Nu Tone Corrector, £27 to even her skin tone and create a blank canvas for foundation. Cher then built a flawless base with the brand’s iconic Touche Éclat Le Teint Foundation, £36 which provides a sheer and breathable finish.

Then, the All Hours Concealer, £28 was applied to Alice’s under-eyes in the shade Porcelain and the shade Almond was used to give precise coverage to any discoloration or imperfections. Alice didn’t need to powder at this stage so Cher applied the Nu Lip & Cheek Balmy Tint, £20 directly to her cheeks, and buffed any leftover onto her lips. Cher opted for this lightweight tint so that the glowy base would take centre stage.

On to eyes and the powerfully pigmented YSL Beauty Satin Crush Eyeshadows, £27. Cher combined three of the eyeshadow monos to create a rose-tinted shade to wash over Alice’s lids. She then massaged the shade Transgressive Taupe into the crease of the eyelid with her finger and buffed it out with an Eye Blender Brush, £33. Finally, YSL Beauty’s Lash Clash Mascara, £29 was applied to Liveing’s top and bottom lashes.

Phoenix Brown

For Phoenix, it was all about a golden glow. Starting with the Touche Éclat Blur Primer, £32, Cher illuminated Phoenix’s complexion with ease thanks to the product’s light diffusion technology. Then she layered YSL’s newest foundation product, the Nu Bare Look Tint, £27, all over the face, neck, and decolletage.

Keeping things light and bright, Cher highlighted the under eyes, inner corners, bridge of the nose, and cheekbones with swipes of the Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen, £28. She patted this down with her fingers. To lessen the shine on Phoenix’s T-Zone and chin and add more dimension to the look, Cher applied the All Hours Setting Powder, £39 which worked a treat under the bright, flashing lights.

The makeup artist opted for a matte lip to balance Phoenix’s highlighted features. She created a subtle look by using the YSL Beauty Dessin Des Lèvres Lip Liner, £22 in Vermillion. The creamy liner is great on its own but Cher patted a little of the Nu Glow In Balm, £27 onto the lips to lock in moisture.

Cher finished the look with a strong focus on brows. She used the Dessin Des Sourcils, £23 to brush through the brows and fill in any gaps before setting them with Couture Brow, £23 in the shade Glazed Brown.

Michelle Griffith-Robinson

Sculpt, sculpt, sculpt was the main agenda when it came to Michelle’s glam on the day. After all, how could you not work with that bone structure?

After hydrating with the YSL Beauty Pure Drops Hydra Bounce Essence-in-Lotion, £32, and creating a perfect base with three pumps of the Fusion Ink Foundation, £36, Cher worked on defining Michelle’s structure. She sculpted Michelle’s cheekbones with the All Hours Setting Powder, £39 in the shades B70 and B80. Then added highlight and extra coverage with the Touche Éclat High Cover Concealer, £28.

To add even more drama and shape, Cher opted for a subtle winged eyeliner look to elongate Michelle’s eyes. To ensure that the liner stayed put all day the makeup artist used YSL Beauty’s Crush Liner Waterproof Eyeliner, £23 which allowed for subtle smudging too. She then applied the Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils, £29 to fan out Michelle’s lashes by focusing on the outer corner of each eye.

Before Michelle stepped foot in front of the camera, she was spritzed with Libre Eau De Parfum, £82 – YSL Beauty’s homage to freedom.