How to factor glycolic acid into your skincare routine with the Naturally Radiant by Superdrug range

In partnership with Superdrug

Heard how great glycolic acid is and want to learn more about this wonder ingredient? You’ve come to the right place.

Glycolic is probably the most well-known of the alpha hydroxy acids, also known as AHAs (other forms include lactic, mandelic and citric acid). It’s an exfoliant that works by breaking down the bonds that hold dead skin cells together, revealing a fresher complexion underneath.

Our skin loses its natural radiance as we get older, so glycolic acid is a great way to maintain or restore a youthful glow. A brightening formula that evens out skin tone, it’s also a great match for drier complexions, dissolving dry and dead cells for a smoother surface.

Almost sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? Here’s how you can factor it into your skincare routine using one of the hero products from the Naturally Radiant by Superdrug range…

Introduce it gradually

If you’re new to using glycolic acid or AHAs as a whole, it’s important to introduce your new product gradually into your skincare routine so that your skin can adjust.

The Naturally Radiant Glycolic Tonic (£6.99) contains a 5% concentration of this AHA, helping to improve the look of fine lines, enlarged pores and even irregular pigmentation. The entire Naturally Radiant by Superdrug range contains extracts of kiwi and mulberry, which have antioxidant benefits and can help to brighten skin and even out your complexion. And as well as its quality ingredients, it’s also vegan and cruelty-free to boot.

Don’t just take our word for it, though: it’s the customer favourite from the entire range and has racked up more than 300 glowing reviews online. “Love this product!!!” says one, “This is by far the best glycolic toner I’ve used. It really does what it says. It’s gentle on your skin and I’ve noticed a difference in a week. I would recommend.”

Start by using it twice a week in the evenings, gradually building up from there until you reach every evening, and apply after cleansing and before serums and moisturiser.

Be consistent

Once you’ve established a routine, it’s important to stick to it. Although it varies from person to person, it can take around four weeks to start to see results from glycolic acid.

But you’ll thank yourself for sticking to your routine – one Superdrug reviewer says: “Three weeks of using this specific product and others from the range, my skin is literally the best it has ever been! It’s now radiant and acne free, I’ve never felt so comfortable in my own skin. Wish I knew about these products sooner!”

Once you’ve made it a regular part of your skincare routine, you can snap up the supersize version of the Naturally Radiant Tonic (£11.99), which is three times the size of the standard bottle for less than double the price. Bargain!

Don’t overdo it

As amazing as its benefits are, it’s also important to remember that glycolic acid is a powerful active ingredient. We’d all love instant results from our skincare, but don’t exceed the recommended application guidelines – you won’t speed up the results, but you may damage your skin, and that’s definitely not the goal!

Patience is key, so stick to using it in the evenings as part of your consistent routine and allow it to work its magic over time. What are you waiting for? We say it’s high time you gave glycolic a go…

The Naturally Radiant by Superdrug range is available to shop both in store and online now