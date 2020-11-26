Just when I thought I couldn't love the brand more, now it's on sale
I trial and test a lot of skincare in my job, which is a complete pleasure. However, there are some brands that I favour for my day-to-day skincare routine, because I know their products are efficacious and I can rely on them to help make my skin sing. Elemis is one of those brands.
So you can imagine my absolute joy at finding out that there are mega discounts across the majority of their products on Amazon. These are some Black Friday beauty deals not to missed.
Here’s what I’ve added to my basket…
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm –
usual price £44, now £30.80 | Amazon
This is hands down my favourite cleanser. (And I’m not the only one on the team to think so.) It is so good at getting rid of all of my make-up and the day’s grime, whilst leaving my skin feeling silky smooth.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Tri-Acid Peel –
usual price £70, now £45.50 | Amazon
What a product. What a discount. I use this once a week to help improve my skin’s texture, which in turn improves the appearance of the fine lines and wrinkles that are have started to rear their heads.
Elemis Superfood Facial Wash –
usual price £28, now £18.20 | Amazon
Once I’ve taken the day off with my cleansing balm, I follow it up with this simple facial wash, which gets rid of any lingering dirt. This is such a good everyday face wash for all skin types. Highliy recommended.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm –
usual price £43, now £31.10 | Amazon
Yes, this is pretty much the same cleanser as above. But this is for when I want a rose scented wash. I can’t explain how good this cleanser is – original AND rose. BOTH GOING IN THE BASKET.
Elemis Exotic Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream –
usual price £27, now £17.55 | Amazon
Now this is probably more than you would typically spend on a shower gel, but once you’ve had a whiff of the beautiful scent you’ll seriously wonder how you could ever go back to supermarket own brand. 100% worth trying with this discount.
Elemis Superfood AHA Glow Cleansing Butter –
usual price £30, now £19.50 | Amazon
Guess what? This is another cleansing balm. Yep, you read that correctly. This one though, helps give me a glow boost when my skin is looking a little meh. Which at the moment, is a lot of the time. Blame 2020.
Elemis Pro-Collagen SPF30 Anti-Wrinkle Marine Cream –
usual price £85, now £59.60 | Amazon
Elemis’ famous and award winning cream wraps your skin in a moisture hugs and says, ‘let me take care of you.’ It’s now even more caring, because it has an SPF. Buy one for everyone you know.