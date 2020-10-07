AOC just revealed her exact lipstick shade (and we need it)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ever wondered what lipstick Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wears? Wonder no more

Politics and general badass-ness aside, if there’s one thing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is known for it’s her ability to work red lipstick. Frankly, she should be the dictionary definition of how to pull off a red lip.

If you’ve ever caught yourself trying to work out the exact shades she wears, you’re in luck, as the lady herself has just clarified one of her recent wears.

Following an appearance on The Rachel Maddow Show on Tuesday night, AOC replied to a fan on Twitter confirming she was wearing Huda Beauty’s Demi Matte lipstick in shade Game Changer. VERY fitting, AOC.

One of the best lipstick brands, Huda Beauty’s Game Changer is a subtle, warm reddish shade that suits AOC down to a tee. The woman knows what suits her, that’s for sure.

Buy now

Of course, it’s not the first time AOC has shared her lipstick shades with the public. She has previously confirmed in an interview that her signature red is Stila’s Stay All Day in the shade Beso.

Buy now

What a woman. Thanks, AOC.

Now, if you could just share your entire red lipstick collection with us, that would be great…