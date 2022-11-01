Gwyneth Paltrow's allegations against Harvey Weinstein have resurfaced amid his new trial

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is in the process of his second trial (opens in new tab), that will see eight women testify against him in Los Angeles. He is facing four charges of rape and seven counts of sexual assault.

The 70-year-old is already currently serving 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault (opens in new tab), and if he is found guilty of his second trial's charges, his sentence could be extended to up to 140 years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2017 New York Times' investigation of Weinstein reportedly saw over 100 women come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct, dating back 30 years.

These included major A-list Hollywood names (opens in new tab), from Uma Thurman (opens in new tab) and Angelina Jolie (opens in new tab), to Salma Hayek (opens in new tab) and Gwyneth Paltrow - women who proved essential in the subsequent global #MeToo movement.

This week, one of the current trial's eight witnesses, known as Ashley M., testified that Weinstein invoked Gwyneth Paltrow while trying to initiate a "naked massage" with her in 2003.

According to Ashley M.'s testimony, Weinstein allegedly wanted to share "a naked massage [with her] like friends", reportedly telling her that he "did it with Gwyneth" and allegedly insisting: "Look what I did for her career."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The reference to Paltrow's name has led to the resurfacing of her own accusations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, with the actress sharing her story with The New York Times as part of their 2017 investigation.

"I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified," Paltrow told The New York Times back in 2017 about the alleged incident in which he summoned her to his hotel room after casting her in Emma. Paltrow was just 22 at the time.

According to Paltrow, Weinstein allegedly placed his hands on her and suggested a massage.

Paltrow, who was dating actor Brad Pitt at the time, confided in her boyfriend, recalling on The Howard Stern Show that Pitt had confronted Weinstein at the 1995 Broadway opening of Hamlet, telling him: “If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you.

“It was the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically,” Paltrow continued. “It was so fantastic because what he did was, he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley M.'s Attorney Elizabeth Fegan released a statement following her testimony.

"Over the last two days, my client Ashley M. shared her story, using her own voice to take back her power and hold Harvey Weinstein accountable for his actions," read her statement. "She delivered powerful testimony, and her bravery in doing so is commendable."

Harvey Weinstein's trial is ongoing.

If you or someone close to you is a victim of rape, sexual assault or any form of sexual violence, Rape Crisis (opens in new tab) offers 24/7 specialists to talk to at 0808 802 9999 or by their online webchat.