Know a rising star that deserves recognition? The We Are The City award nominations are now open

Marie Claire UK is proud to be supporting WeAreTheCity's Rising Star Awards (opens in new tab) for a second year. The ninth iteration of the awards, their aim is simple: to champion up-and-coming female talent in the UK.

The Rising Star Awards recognises 100 women who they think are the leaders and role models of tomorrow, while also encouraging organisations to recognise the power of female talent in the workplace in over 20 different industries. At Marie Claire UK, we've long been proactive in empowering women in all areas of life, whether that's via their career trajectory, wellness, or daily habits.

More on the awards. WeAreTheCity concentrates on female talent below director level, and last year's award winners were seriously notable.

So, you've got a hard-working role model that's already sprung to mind? Nominations for this year's WeAreTheCity awards are officially open so now is your chance to nominate the exceptional women in your life.

"I’m delighted to be partnering with WeAreTheCity to amplify these important awards." Andrea Thompson, Editor-in-Chief

"Empowering women, championing female talent, and spotlighting pioneers paving the way for others is what we’ve always stood for at Marie Claire UK. I’m looking forward to showcasing their inspiring stories," she continues.

Employers can nominate their star employees and enter themselves for an award too, acknowledging their own work in furthering the careers of women.

There are over 20 categories and a diverse group of industries and professions, with a focus on industries that have traditionally been predominantly male-focused. Categories include everything from banking, to the energy sector, and more.

Ten women from each industry category will be shortlisted by an expert panel of judges. Once published in April, a public vote will take place, followed by an awards celebration in July.

“Rising Stars looks to celebrate incredible women whose talents and work go from the front to the back of our society,” says Vanessa Vallely OBE, founder of WeAreTheCity. “We don’t just shine a light on their success so far: we also champion their progress going forwards through business training, networking and mentoring. In this way, we help women rise higher and achieve their full potential. Years later we see many of our Rising Stars winners in the public eye encouraging the next generation to follow their example.”

Nominations for the Rising Star Awards are open now: WeAreTheCity. (opens in new tab)

Best of luck!