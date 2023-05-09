Catherine Powell: "I encourage women at every level to recognize themselves as a leader"

Our Women Who Win interview series celebrates strong and inspirational female trailblazers, shaping the future for us all, and Catherine Powell is one of them.

She has often been one of the few women leaders in the room and hasn’t been afraid to take on challenges. President of Disneyland Paris, she is now the Global Head of Hosting at Airbnb (opens in new tab), having successfully steered the travel company through one of its most challenging crisis during the pandemic.

Penny Goldstone sat down with Catherine to discuss taking risks, owning your voice and finding the perfect balance while working from home.

How did you get where you are now?

I was raised in the UK and Hong Kong so travel, curiosity and an appreciation for global cultures shaped my path. After working across the Middle East, Europe and the U.K. with BBC Worldwide, I arrived at the Walt Disney Company, where I spent 15 years in a number of roles, most recently leading a 120,000 cast members who created magical memories for park visitors at Disneyland, Disney World and Disneyland Paris. After 15 years at Disney, I was drawn to Airbnb’s mission to create connection and belonging among people all over the world.

I joined Airbnb in January 2020 to run the company’s Experiences business - in- person activities that immerse guests in a host’s unique world, like making pasta with an Italian nonna in her home kitchen. Two months later, the pandemic shut down the world and we suspended those activities. Our Experience Hosts were suddenly without a way to earn income and I wondered if my job would even exist. We decided to hold listening sessions for our Hosts, and they made it clear they wanted to continue to connect with guests virtually. Within 14 working days, we began offering Online Experiences, like meditating with a Buddhist monk, over Zoom.

It was a difficult time for the entire travel industry, and we decided the best way for Airbnb to navigate the future was to go back to the company’s roots and focus on Hosts and great hosting. We created the role of Global Head of Hosting to oversee our entire global Host community, including both Stays and Experiences. I was honoured and excited when Brian asked me to step into the role. In the three years since, I’ve worked consistently on strengthening our relationship with existing Hosts, helping our Hosts adapt to the post-pandemic travel landscape and growing our Host community.

Have you ever faced any challenges being one of the few women bosses in the industry? And do you have any wisdom to impart for women facing similar journeys?

Get comfortable with vulnerability. Every professional move I’ve made has been a leap into something new and challenging.

I went from managing one line of business to managing eight when I became Disney’s Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand and most of my team knew a great deal more about their businesses than I did. When I became President of Disneyland Paris, I had never managed a theme park before. And when I joined Airbnb I had no background in technology.

Each time, I had to be willing to listen, acknowledge when I needed to learn and ask for help. Women, in particular, often feel we need to have an answer for everything to be taken seriously. The opposite is true. Being comfortable with vulnerability is a superpower. It takes courage to admit you need to learn. It takes courage to pursue something risky. I’ve found this courage has given me the confidence to try new things in my career.

I have often been one the few women leaders in the room. I encourage women at every level to recognize themselves as a leader. Own it. Embrace it. You can make important changes happen by voicing your unique, valuable perspective in professional conversations. Remind yourself you’re qualified, and people want your opinion. That is why you are in the room in the first place!

What does a typical day look like for you?

I get up at 7:00 a.m. and push our dog Ozzy, a huge half Pyrenees - half Saint Bernard, off the bed (I know! A terrible habit now unbreakable!). Even though I work from home, I put on professional clothes, which helps me distinguish between the time I’m “at work” and when I’m not.

I start the day with hot water with lemon. At 8:00 a.m. my husband brings me coffee. I am not a breakfast person but my favourite brunch or lunch is avocado toast, which I only really discovered while living in Australia.

I usually work remotely from my home in California or from an Airbnb listing if I am travelling and most of my day is spent in virtual meetings. Depending on the day, I may focus on our business in Europe or Latin America, review product priorities, or meet with the team at Airbnb.org (opens in new tab), our independent non-profit. I still hold virtual listening sessions with Hosts every week to gather suggestions and feedback and when I travel, I meet with Hosts for in-person sessions. I try to use my walking treadmill throughout the day to stay active. I was an early adopter of the treadmill desk and now most of my team are on one - we get very competitive on the step count! If possible, I will squeeze in a few breaks to step outside and say hello to Ozzy (and my husband).

After a full day, around 7:00 p.m., I eat dinner with my husband. He learned to cook during the pandemic which is great as I have no time to cook in the week. The only downside is his repertoire is pretty limited - but I’m not allowed to complain! After dinner, I catch up on emails or I may have calls with our team in Asia before signing off from work for the night.

In your tenure you've navigated the pandemic and achieved the highest number of listings Airbnb has ever had. How did you make that happen?

My team and I relentlessly focus on our 4+ million Hosts. We’ve created a number of channels to increase our partnership and communication, including a Host Advisory Board, and supporting local Host clubs on Facebook. We hold Host workshops once or twice a week, listening to their requests, suggestions and concerns. We don’t just listen - we put that feedback into action. It informs our company priorities, product development and policies. Happy Hosts make happy guests. When both groups feel safe, supported and satisfied, the entire Airbnb community benefits.

I recently became a first-time Airbnb Host. We booted out our eldest son and listed our guesthouse on Airbnb. (Not to worry. My son is 27 and already had a place to live.) Becoming a Host immediately deepened my appreciation for the effort our Hosts put in to offer great hospitality and my understanding of Host concerns about managing guest expectations and reviews. For example, I send messages to guests so they understand the drive to our home is a steep, windy road and 20 minutes from the nearest coffee, but the stunning views of the valley in the evening are well worth it!

My husband is my co-host and we’re having fun welcoming guests and introducing them to the Santa Monica mountains. And I’m proud to say we have received incredible reviews!

What are your next goals for Airbnb? Are there any challenges you face (e.g. the cost of living crisis)?

We want hosting on Airbnb to be as popular and easy as staying on Airbnb. We have simplified the process of becoming a Host and added new support. In November, we introduced Airbnb Setup, a simplified sign up process that includes a mentorship program that pairs new Hosts with experienced Superhosts. New Hosts receive free one-to-one guidance during signup all the way through to their first reservation.

In the current cost of living crisis, we also want to raise awareness about hosting as a path to meaningful income. Airbnb’s founding story goes back to the Great Recession in 2008, when our founders rented out three airbeds in their San Francisco apartment to cover their rent. Airbnb is helping Hosts pay their bills, with the typical host in the UK earning over £6,000 last year - approximately two months of pay for the median UK household. Women are a vibrant part of our Host community - nearly two-thirds of our Hosts in the UK are women. I’d love to see more women turn to hosting. It offers flexibility many women seek.

Another way we’re helping our Hosts address rising costs is through our energy- efficiency programs. We launched our first programmes in the UK and France last year and we’re expanding to other countries this year. These programmes help Hosts understand how to make their homes more energy efficient, thus save money on their energy costs and reduce their carbon footprint.

What trends can we look out for in the next couple of years?

The pandemic made all of us realise the importance of connecting with our family and friends. We believe travel on Airbnb is helping people meet that need. Globally, family travel on our platform is up 60 percent in 2022 compared to before the pandemic in 2019 - and in the UK, it’s up over 50 percent.

Guests have become more flexible with when and where they were travelling, in part, thanks to remote work. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 10,000 cities and towns received their first Airbnb booking. To inspire guests and help them to discover new destinations, we introduced Airbnb Categories last year. Rather than look for a specific (often familiar) location and date, you can search based on what inspires you - like homes with amazing pools or near national parks. One Category dear to my heart is Adapted, which features 1,000+ homes adapted for wheelchair access, with verified step-free paths into the home, bedroom and bathroom. I also love our Historic Homes category which features around 45,000 heritage properties like castles and manors throughout Europe.

How do you unwind from work? Is it tricky to get that work/life balance right?

There are seasons in life where a true work-life balance is difficult to achieve. We make choices to suit specific times in our lives and it can feel like you’re sacrificing your career or your personal life. When my children were young, I chose to work part-time. I did worry about missing out at work but felt it was important to be with my kids at that age. Whatever you decide - try not to second-guess yourself. Be confident in your choices and make the most of them.

In this chapter of my life, I love living on the top of a mountain, relaxing with incredible sunsets in the evening and enjoying the flexibility of remote work. Airbnb has a flexible work policy, allowing me to work remotely and visit my parents in the U.K. or my son at college without having to take “time off” to do so.

To unwind, I take very hot yoga or barre classes, hike in California’s Santa Monica mountains with my husband and dog and watch a good television program. (I spent much of my early career persuading other people to buy television shows.) One of my favourite recent shows was Slow Horses.