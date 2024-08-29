Celebrate love sustainably: Discover Elmore Court, the UK's leading eco-friendly wedding venue
The hunt for the perfect wedding venue can be a mammoth task. If exquisite settings, locally sourced cuisine, and a commitment to preserving nature are high on the list of priorities, then we may have just found the perfect place for you.
In the verdant heart of the Cotswolds, Elmore Court stands as a testament to what blending historic grandeur with cutting-edge sustainability looks like at its best. This 750-year-old estate has reinvented itself as an example of eco-luxury, offering couples a chance to celebrate their relationship in a setting that's kind to the planet.
"Sustainability has always been at the heart of our dream," says Anselm Guise, owner of Elmore Court. "We're committed to creating unforgettable weddings while nurturing the land and supporting our local ecosystem. It's about celebrating love in a way that respects and enhances our environment."
Elmore Court doesn't just pay lip service to those values; it lives and breathes it. From plantable wedding invitations to collaborations with eco-friendly suppliers, every aspect can be tailored to minimise environmental impact without sacrificing either luxury or style.
The setting
As you approach the venue, you're greeted by a glimpse of the 250 acres of rewilding land, a living, breathing commitment to biodiversity, where the wetlands attract a diverse array of wildlife, providing an ever-changing canvas. Elmore Court's rewilding project allows nature to reclaim its space, enhancing biodiversity and improving soil health without the interference of chemicals or artificial fertilisers. This approach creates a vibrant ecosystem where native herbivores roam freely, contributing to the land's natural balance. Couples who cherish nature will find themselves immersed in an environment that celebrates the wild beauty of the Cotswolds.
The eco ballroom
The Gillyflower at Elmore Court stands as a testament to innovative sustainable design, offering couples a unique space that harmonises luxury with environmental responsibility. This RIBA award-winning eco-ballroom is a masterpiece of green architecture, perfectly suited for those seeking a wedding venue that aligns with eco-conscious values. The walls are crafted using rammed earth sourced directly from the estate, significantly reducing the carbon footprint associated with material transportation, while timber used in the structure comes from the estate's own woodland, emphasising a commitment to local, sustainable resources.
The living roof, planted with native, pollinator-friendly flowers, creates a vibrant ecosystem that supports local biodiversity and helps pollinate surrounding fruit orchards. Despite its eco-friendly construction, the rammed earth walls provide excellent soundproofing, allowing for lively celebrations without disturbing the surrounding countryside. The ballroom is heated using a carbon-neutral biomass boiler fuelled by wood from the estate's woodland, ensuring energy efficiency throughout the venue. Designed to accommodate both large and intimate gatherings, the Gillyflower adapts to various wedding sizes while maintaining its sustainable ethos. Its design seamlessly blends cutting-edge sustainability with elegant aesthetics, providing a stunning backdrop for eco-conscious couples.
The main house
Inside the main house at Elmore Court, the blend of opulence and eco-consciousness creates an inviting atmosphere - but the commitment to sustainability extends beyond aesthetics; the venue actively reduces plastic waste with thoughtful features such as reusable glass water bottles sourced from their own filtered water system.
Additionally, Elmore Court is heated entirely by a carbon-neutral biomass boiler that utilises wood from the estate’s own woodlands, making it a model of energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. The estate's electricity supply is sourced from 100% renewable energy, further enhancing its eco-friendly credentials.
Food
At Elmore Court, food is considered a celebration that sustainably caters to foodies and health-conscious couples alike.
The venue's approach is deeply rooted in its commitment to environmental stewardship and local sourcing, and the kitchen team collaborates closely with local suppliers, ensuring that ingredients are fresh, seasonal, and sourced from within a small radius of the estate. This not only supports the local economy but also significantly reduces the carbon footprint associated with food transportation. As the estate's rewilding efforts progress, an increasing portion of the produce is harvested directly from Elmore Court's own gardens and grounds, offering guests a true farm-to-table experience.
Their focus on sustainability also carries through to their gardening practices: the estate uses composting systems to recycle garden waste and even wedding flowers, creating nutrient-rich mulch for their borders. This closed-loop system ensures that the fruits, vegetables, and herbs grown on-site are free from synthetic pesticides and fertilisers.
This holistic approach to food not only ensures that wedding meals are of the highest quality but also aligns with the values of couples who prioritise nutrition, sustainability, and ethical food sourcing. At Elmore Court, every bite tells a story of the land, connecting guests to the environment and providing a truly immersive culinary experience.
Rooms
Guests can stay at Elmore Court in one of the 16 beautifully-appointed bedrooms within the main house, accommodating up to 39 guests. Each room is individually styled, combining historical charm with modern comforts. The oak-panelled Master Suite, for example, boasts a Caesar-sized bed and en-suite facilities, while the stunning Oak Room features a 350-year-old four-poster bed and a freestanding copper bath. The décor maintains the traditional feel of the house, with thoughtful attention to detail that inspires and delights guests.
In addition to the main house, guests can also stay in the enchanting Rewild Things treehouses nestled within the estate's nature-filled grounds. These six magical cabins provide a secluded retreat, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the tranquil surroundings. Each treehouse is designed for comfort and luxury, featuring modern amenities, outdoor kitchens, and stunning views of the rewilding landscape.
To book
To book your dream wedding at Elmore Court, start by exploring their website for all the details. Then, reach out via email at life@elmorecourt.com or call 01452 814 000 for a brochure and available dates. Choose your date, plan your ceremony, and enjoy a seamless experience with their events team.
