While the traditional solitaire-diamond-in-platinum rings can be dazzling, many of today’s brides-to-be go down the alternative route, wanting to maintain their unique style through their engagement ring.

Every woman and every relationship is unique, and your symbolic sparkler should reflect exactly that. So whether you’re into baguette diamonds or pear-shaped emeralds, multi-stone rings or vintage pearls, there’s a bespoke style to suit every bride.

Alternative engagement ring trends

Jewellery Beaverbrooks has revealed the biggest engagement ring trends from 2019, to give you a few ideas.

Halo rings

Created to attract attention, a halo design sees a single central diamond encased by smaller diamonds, giving an extra serve of sparkle and creating a style that is reminiscent of vintage engagement rings.

Coloured gems

Brides-to-be are turning to coloured stones to find unique engagement rings that truly reflect their personality. One of the hottest Pantone shades for 2019 was Princess Blue, a majestic royal hue, which glistens and gleams.

Pear cut diamonds

Whilst Pear Cut Diamonds might have once been considered unusual for an engagement ring, they are rapidly gaining popularity.

Twisted rings

Brides-to-be are moving towards rings which make more of the band. This could be a simple twisted, polished platinum band or a central diamond enhanced by row of smaller diamonds entwined with the band. Whether you choose simple or sparkle, the twist creates a unique and eye-catching style.

Alternative engagement ring ideas

Once you wrap your hear around the fact that you don’t have to go for a traditional ring (though there’s nothing wrong with a timeless solitaire), then the sky’s the limit. There is plenty of inspiration to be found on Instagram – like Emily Ratajkowski’s two-stone statement ring – as well as films – think Carrie’s black diamond – and even the catwalk.

Your ring should be an extension of your style, so have a think about what jewellery you like and take it from there. Many jewellery brands now let you design completely bespoke rings from scratch, so don’t be afraid to think outside the box a little.

Alternative stones for engagement rings

An engagement ring doesn’t have to include a diamond. The likes of Kate Middleton and Lady Gaga have sent the trend for colourful gems (sapphire and pink diamond respectively), and if your budget doesn’t stretch to that, then there are some gorgeous semi-precious stone and pearl styles around. In fact, your rings doesn’t even have to feature a stone, you could just go for an arty gold ring.