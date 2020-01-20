Wake up to ‘Wakey’ – the new, micro breakfast show that’ll brighten up your morning

Writer, broadcaster and artistic director Deborah Coughlin talks about why her new app, Wakey!, will help improve your happiness, health and wellbeing. And Love Island's Chris Taylor is hosting!

It’s Blue Monday, the saddest monday because payday is still way off, and all our good intentions and resolutions have by now got in the bin with the Christmas tree. I’m just about still managing dry Jan, but Veganuary took a hit when faced with a stressful deadline last weekend I ordered some prawns. Who knew I had a prawn-related stress response?!

According to a study conducted by the University of Scranton, just 8% of people achieve their New Year’s goals. You would have thought that tech could help us out, with a million apps to keep an eye on us and keep us in line, but I was surprised to find that in clinical trials of health apps academics from Harvard University found 74% of users stop engaging with a health app after only ten uses. As they are, the machines are not going to save us from ourselves, and I think I know why.

A year and a half ago I left my work as a freelance writer and multimedia producer and joined a tech-for-good incubator called Zinc. That’s where 50 people from around the world are brought together to try and come up with ideas for tech products and services that can help with some of the developed world’s biggest problems.

I focused on mental health. I’ve struggled with it myself, as have many of those closest to me. I can’t think of anything more fundamental to having a happy and fulfilling life. So, I looked at what was out there in the app world already to help us, and there’s loads, but are they going to keep our attention beyond ten uses? Probably not, but I know what does… entertainment.

That’s where the idea for a new app and show came from – Wakey! We launch today January 20 – Blue Monday, and we’re making wellbeing entertaining. It’s a micro breakfast show that replaces your boring alarm, wakey you up and giving you a dose of feel good entertainment all presented by Love Island 2019’s Chris Taylor and Sink the Pink’s Ginger Johnson.

We’ve got some amazing scientists working with some brilliant telly creatives, to make a new way of helping us all keep tabs on our wellbeing. Why does working on your wellbeing have to either be po-faced medical or pseudo spiritual? Why can’t we laugh and have fun? Well we think you can, and we think that’s what’s going to help us stick to the things we want to do to have a happier healthier life.

