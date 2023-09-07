Holiday like a royal at London's Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you're visiting the capital for the first time or are embarking on a fabulous staycation, why not treat yourself to a little bit of luxury—that's where the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences really comes into its own.

Situated in the heart of Westminster, the suites and residences are in a prime location to access all the very best London has to offer. From some of the world's most famous shopping destinations (we're looking at you Harrods), Insta-worthy restaurants to the many sights—you're a stone's throw away from the Monarch's residence—you really have the best of everything right your doorstep.

(Image credit: Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences)

The Vibe

Opulence, refinement and attention to detail run through every aspect of the hotel. And, for such a vast property, it's key to highlight just how intimate and boutique it feels.

The property is in great company and is sandwiched between the bustling neighbourhoods of Knightsbridge, Chelsea, Mayfair and Soho. And, if getting into nature is high on your priority list, you'll be pleased to know that some of the city's most famous green spaces such as Hyde Park, St. James's Park, Kensington Gardens and Battersea Park are all within a 15-minute radius.

The Rooms

(Image credit: Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences)

The rooms at the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences are the epitome of grandeur and luxury, whether you book a one-bedroom suite, a Cinema suite (more of that below), or the ultimate Presidential Suite.

The suites range from one to six bedrooms, all of which are decked out in truly exceptional decor, design and fabrications and styles vary from modern to regal old Hollywood. The Cinema suite honours the history of film and Hollywood glamour with the opulent red and gold colour scheme running throughout.

The Food

(Image credit: Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences)

The hotel excels when it comes to food and boasts five restaurants. From Kona, TH@51to House of Ming, Bombay Brasserie to Michelin-star restaurant Quilon, there is a huge variety of cuisine on offer—and, it's seriously good. Book into House of Ming, Taj 51's onsite Chinese restaurant to sample Sichuan and Cantonese-inspired cuisine, Bombay Brasserie or Bombay bar for Indian-inspired cuisine, or go all out with a meal at Quilon which has garnered Michelin star status with cuisine-inspired by the southwest coast of India.

Of course, you can't visit London without sampling a famous afternoon tea, and Kona's award-winning afternoon tea is a must which is best enjoyed in the Victorian-inspired library.

A trip to TH@51 should absolutely be on your must-do list. From the Chermoula Prawns to the Baked Aubergine, everything is equally delicious. Make sure you visit the courtyard too, which has been transformed into Secret Garden Laurent Perrier Champagne Terrace for this summer only

The Amenities

(Image credit: Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences)

When you are not enjoying a deep slumber in your room, or tucking into a lavish meal, you can explore the many other amenities available.

Guests will also have unlimited access to The Taj 51's 24-hour fitness centre, which features everything from free weights to assisted fitness equipment, such as treadmills, exercise bikes and much more. Don't worry, there's an on-site fitness expert to help.

If you are looking for something a little more zen to help you unwind, look no further than the Jive Spa, which is Europe's first-ever, and quite frankly, the pièce de résistance of this accommodation. Using Temple Spa, the luxe British beauty brand, treatments are centred around healing the mind, body and soul, for a 360 holistic spa experience.

Guests can book a solo treatment, or a couples experience in the couple suite, before slipping into the vitality bathing area, steam and sauna to while away the hours.

(Image credit: Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences)

Enjoy a regal experience in the form of a champagne and truffles deluxe facial, or the My Kinda Skin Prescription Facial to target any skin concerns you may have.

Indulge even further with a Bespoke British Massage, one of the exfoliating treatments, or both. Plus, expectant parents can also book pregnancy-safe treatments too, so no guest misses out on a self-care session.

When you have completed your workout or relaxation session, finish off your day of pampering with a visit to the Hair By Dar salon for a glamorous makeover. For those truly important moments, head to the salon which has teamed up with celebrity make-up artist, Armand Beasley, so guests can book in to get their hair and make-up done by professionals who boast an impressive celebrity clientele.

One thing is for sure, you don't have to lift a finger during your stay at the Taj 51.

How To Book

(Image credit: Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences)

For prices and more information, or to book Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences.