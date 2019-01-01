Why Go:



A stone’s throw (a 10 minute walk) from Canary Wharf and with easy access to The 02, the Lincoln Plaza London is the perfect location for short business trips and concert go-ers alike.

Even though you’re in Canary Wharf surrounded by tall buildings, there’s a distinct boutique feel about the hotel. The hotel is big on CSR; there are no plastic coffee cups here, plastic take-away packaging or straws for that matter. A theme which runs through everything and something to be commended.

Lincoln Plaza London: The Rooms

The first word that comes to mind is spacious. The bedrooms feel light and airy and there is plenty room. That could be thanks to the ceiling to floor glass windows that show off the impressive Canary Wharf view (you’d be forgiven for thinking you were waking up in Hong Kong, mind) but also to the muted colour palette and considered design elements. The perfectly appointed rooms boast bespoke shelving units in a clever mix of wood, brass and metal. A theme that runs through to the immaculately tiled bathroom. The heavy brass statues add just the right amount of done. This is a luxurious setting to relax and chill out. We love the addition of the ‘In case you need it drawer’ which housed everything you might need but have forgotten – the mouthwash was a saviour.

Lincoln Plaza London: The Food

When it comes to food, you would never need to leave this hotel. Lincoln Plaza is big on sustainable food production with local ingredients, from the Food store concept with restaurant and Lobby Bar to Grocer where you can try everything from beautiful avocado & poached eggs to a local brew from a local London brewery or honey from Bermondsey Street Bees, a bottle of which you can handily pick up in the Grocer.

But perhaps the most exciting offering in the food stakes is the fabulous Mr Todiwala’s Kitchen, a signature Pan-Indian restaurant by acclaimed chef Cyrus Todiwala OBE. – yes, the sustainable food ethos is continued here too. Double win. Whether you’re after a light bite or a full on feast Mr T’s has you covered. We worked our way through the starter-tasting menu (£24), think delicate spiced duck and salmon and crispy puffed poories – each morsel being as tasty as the next. For mains, the Goan King Prawn Curry (£24) and Dhansaak (£22) were the perfect blend of spice and heat, big of flavor and a real highlight. A dinner for two will set you back around £100. The only downside was that we were too full to sample the deserts. But there’s always next time. And there will be a next time.

Lincoln Plaza London: The Location

Avoid the expensive aging interiors of the hotels in central London and stay in the ever vibrant, easy to get to (and from) Canary Wharf. You’re a 10 minutes walk from Canary Wharf station where you have access to the Jubilee line and DLR. For shopping, the sprawling Canary Wharf shopping centre is in walking distance and Westfield Stratford City is just 20 minutes away by tube. Why not get the boat into central for a different view of London.

Don’t Miss

The state-of-the-art fitness centre complete with 18-metre pool, sauna and steam room – the perfect way to top and tail your days in this beautiful hotel. Also, the partnership with Stone Street Soaphouse in Kent, which promises locally sourced natural ingredients in bathroom products is pretty special.

The Need To Know

Lincoln Plaza London, Curio Collection by Hilton

2 Lincoln Plaza Canary Wharf, London, E14 9BD

Price: From £129 per night

Check-in: 3:00pm

Check-out: 12:00pm

Rooms: 129

Pool: Yes

Gym: Yes

Leisure Facilities: Yes (Sauna & Steam Room)

Pets: Service animals allowed