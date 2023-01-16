In pursuit of some rest and relaxation? Look no further than Club Med Magna Marbella

Marbella is world-renowned for its glamour and beautiful coastline. Abundant in history and verdant views. the region, much like the rest of Spain, has been significantly influenced by the Moorish occupation of the coast for nearly 800 years.

Located just 45 minutes from Pablo Picasso International Airport in Málaga, the cosmopolitan city - also known as southern Spain's answer to St Tropez, has a mild climate all year long making it the perfect holiday destination.

The Vibe

Club Med Magna Marbella is an oasis set in twelve acres of terraced gardens in the mountainous Sierra Blanca. Upon arriving at the resort you can’t but marvel at the extraordinary terrain which immediately ushers you into a state of serenity.

Once I stepped into the resort reception I was presented with a chilled glass of champagne before being shown to my room which had a beautiful view of the Meditarrian. I loved watching the sunrise on the balcony each morning during my stay. The resort boasts 486 Andalusian-inspired rooms in total, most of which also have views of the sea.

The Spa

After unpacking, the first place I headed to was the spa. This is a space for as much rest and relaxation as you need (and I needed a lot). The Zen Room has powder blue swinging chairs and a breathtaking view of the Costa del Sol - it was the perfect place to decompress after a flight. There are also cabins and a hammam to enjoy. The spa has an array of treatments available from facials to flower massages. I opted for an Indian Ayurvedic massage, a hot oil treatment with vanilla and cardamon fragrances.

Family-friendly

I was traveling solo but I was pleasantly surprised by how many family facilities the resort has, including a family waterpark. Club Med caters to children as young as 4 months old, parents have the option to get involved in the many kid's activities on offer or enjoy the peace of mind that their children are being well looked after while they enjoy the Zen Zone which includes an adults-only pool.

The Food

The resort has an a la carte restaurant, Tierra Gourmet Lounge (where I had the most delicious lobster tagliatelle), and a buffet-style restaurant Suenos, where the menu is inspired by authentic local cuisine.

One of the most outstanding aspects of the Club Med philosophy is the commitment to sustainability. There is no single-use plastic on the resort and the brand is committed to reducing food waste.

Mijas

The resort is close to Mijas, the beautiful village is nestled in the mountainside at 400 meters above sea level. The region is home to Pico de Mijas, which offers some of the best views of the coast. On a clear day, you can see all the way to North Africa.

If hiking is not your vibe, you can explore the picturesque valleys while you take in the Spanish architecture. There is also an abundance of art galleries, I had the pleasure of visiting Centro de Arte Contemporáneo which features pieces from both Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali who were born in the region.

One of the best times to visit is during the annual Mijas Fair in September, this is a week-long celebration in honour of the patron saint of Mijas; The Virgen de la Peña (Virgin of the Rock). During this time you will see beautifully turned-out Spanish horses and an array of ladies in stunning flamenco dresses.

The main square comes alive with various stalls food and drinks set up for the occasion. You can unwind while watching (or joining in) the traditional Sevillana dancing.

How to book

