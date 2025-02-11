Easy Escapes: Rhinefield House Hotel is the hidden gem of the New Forest

Some places just have that undeniable magic, and Rhinefield House Hotel is one of them. Nestled deep within the enchanting New Forest National Park, it’s a place where time slows down, and romance fills the air. Whether you're planning a dreamy weekend getaway, a fairytale wedding, or a special retreat, this historic manor delivers on every level.

During my stay, I couldn’t help but feel like I had stepped into a storybook. The grand architecture, the endless green surroundings, and the sheer tranquillity of the estate made me want to bottle up the feeling and take it home. Adding to the charm, I was lucky enough to witness a wedding on the grounds—a picturesque scene that reaffirmed just how perfect Rhinefield is for celebrating love.

The Vibes

Rhinefield House exudes charm and tranquillity from the moment you arrive. The long, tree-lined driveway gives way to an impressive mix of Tudor and Gothic architecture that feels grand but not overwhelming. With the surrounding New Forest as its backdrop, it’s the perfect place to unwind and reconnect with nature. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply escaping for a weekend away, the romantic ambience of Rhinefield House makes it an irresistible choice.

The Rooms

I stayed in the Heron Suite, and the scenes were breathtaking. Floor-to-ceiling windows offered sweeping views of the forest, and the suite itself was incredibly spacious, with thoughtful details that made it feel like a home away from home. A TV in the bathroom was a fun touch, and the sheer size of the suite meant I had all the space I could ever need.

The room was so cosy and the view so gorgeous that on the second night, although the pull of the restaurant’s exquisite menu the night before was calling me, I opted to stay in and order room service instead. It turned out to be the perfect decision—cocooned in my suite with a beautifully plated meal, I felt utterly spoiled.

The Food

Dining at Rhinefield House is as impressive as the surroundings. On my first night, I dined in The Armada Restaurant, which I would highly recommend. With its intricate wood panelling, tall ceilings, and elegant yet inviting atmosphere, it provided the perfect setting for a standout meal. The views over the manicured gardens were as fabulous as the food itself, and the attentive staff made the experience even more memorable.

The menu focuses on classic British dishes with a contemporary twist, using locally sourced ingredients from in and around the New Forest. The beef fillet was exceptional—cooked to perfection and paired with the recommended wine selection, it was an unforgettable meal. The staff’s expert knowledge of wine pairings elevated the experience, ensuring each dish was complemented beautifully.

Having had the perfect dinner in The Armada, I didn’t think it could get any better, but the room service menu was just as delicious, and lunch in the lounge bar the next day confirmed that the food here is just as impressive as the rest of the hotel. If you’re visiting, I’d highly recommend not skipping out on any dining experience—each meal was a highlight in its own right.

The Facilities

The health suite at Rhinefield House is a haven of relaxation. I indulged in both a massage and a facial during my stay, and the therapists were exceptional. Each treatment was tailored to my needs, ensuring a completely personalised experience. With a wide variety of treatments available, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re after deep relaxation, rejuvenation, or a more targeted therapy.

The indoor pool and hot tub provide a cosy retreat year-round, and the expansive grounds offer plenty of opportunities to soak in the fresh air and connect with nature. It’s impossible not to feel a sense of calm here.

A Perfect Valentine's Escape

This Valentine’s Day, Rhinefield House is offering a specially curated Valentine’s menu designed to make your celebration truly unforgettable. With a romantic setting and expertly crafted dishes, it’s the perfect way to celebrate love in style.

The Need to Knows

Rhinefield House Hotel is more than just a retreat—it’s an experience. From its historic elegance to its tranquil setting and luxurious touches, it’s a destination that lingers in your memory long after you’ve left.

And with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, there’s no better time to indulge in a luxurious escape—whether it’s at Rhinefield House itself or by experiencing the Cristal and Caviar Valentine's Stay at their sister property, Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa.

A one-night stay in a Classic Room at Rhinefield House Hotel starts from £203, including breakfast and spa access. For more luxurious accommodations, Superior Rooms are available from £401 per night. To book your stay, visit Rhinefield House Hotel's website or call 01590 622 922.