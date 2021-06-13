These two new dreamy hotels have opened in California

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Heading to California anytime soon? If so, lucky you, because two new hotels have just opened there, courtesy of the creative minds behind Bicester Village: Value Retail founder Scott Malkin and his firm, S. D. Malkin Properties, the team behind the luxury retail destination The Bicester Village Shopping Collection.

The Mission Pacific Hotel and the Seabird Resort, Oceanside California have been in the making for more than 14 years, and each has its unique luxurious vibe. Keep scrolling to find out which suits you best, and how to book it.

The Seabird Resort

Boasting beautiful ocean estate architecture, the 226-room Seabird Resort embodies the true spirit of a Southern California lifestyle. Signature amenities include an expansive pool deck with ocean views and The Shelter Club, a poolside cabana for hotel guests to enjoy refreshing drinks and flavourful snacks. It also features Sunny’s Spa and Beauty Lounge, featuring authentic, farm-to-sea treatments rooted in efficacy, as well as a library.

Food-wise, Chef Kurtis Habecker’s inventive cuisine with ingredients sourced from San Diego’s many small farms will take centre stage. With an open-kitchen design and a made-to-order pasta station, the signature Piper Restaurant showcases seasonal, local produce and celebrated authentic California cuisine. The Shore Room is a buzzy ocean-view bar focusing on daring mixology and delicious bites serving as a premier spot to catch a classic California sunset.

If it’s activities you’re after, the “Surfing by The Seabird” program offers a surf valet experience and lessons, including a private surfing session with North County Surf Academy and an opportunity to surf alongside professional surfer and third-generation Oceanside resident, Duran Barr. Art-lovers will love OMA West, a rotating art gallery at The Seabird Resort that serves as an extension of Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA).

Book the Seaside Resort now.

Mission Pacific Hotel

Mission Pacific Hotel is a vibrant beachfront sanctuary with a laid-back spirit. The 161 high-touch guest rooms – including 38 suites – feature soothing textures, gentle colours, cosy bedding, and gentle salt air. An expansive rooftop pool and jacuzzi with private cabanas and lounge seating offers the ultimate vantage point from which to take in endless Pacific views and majestic sunsets.

A 24-hour fitness centre, a library, and 13,000 square feet of ocean-view function space are among other notable amenities. Additionally, an exclusive beach kiosk provides guests with everything they need for a day of surf and sand, from chairs and umbrellas to sunscreen, towels, flip-flops, surfboard rentals, and more.

On the culinary front, you can enjoy four distinct food and beverage experiences that range from surf-casual to upscale. Valle, a Guadalupe Valley Kitchen is helmed by acclaimed Chef Roberto Alcocer and is inspired by the traditions of the Guadalupe Valley. The Rooftop at Mission Pacific is Oceanside Beach’s first rooftop bar, where guests can enjoy a range of specialty cocktails, craft beers, and inventive cuisine by Chef Alcocer. High/Low is an easy, breezy oceanfront café featuring expertly crafted bites with an emphasis on natural, fresh ingredients.

Most whimsical is Charlie’s, a decadent dessert bar in the transformed Graves House, the charming beach cottage seen in the iconic 1986 film, “Top Gun.” Built nearly 140 years ago, this piece of cinematic history was moved for the first time to Mission Pacific for its $1 million restoration.

You’ll also be able to live that California lifestyle thanls to local experiences, infused with the laid-back Oceanside (fondly known as “O’side”) spirit. A unique “Skate School” program pays homage to Oceanside’s beloved action sport scene via guided skateboard lessons from Neal Mims, a lauded Olympic skateboard coach and talent behind Golden State Skateboarding, followed by a tour of local skateboard sites as well as a custom skateboard-making experience. Additionally, an “Après Surf” concept at The Rooftop embraces Oceanside’s breezy surf culture with an array of local beers and Baja-influenced fare curated with the help of the area’s top surfers.

Book Mission Pacific Hotel here.

Mission Pacific Hotel and The Seabird Resort are conveniently located near the Oceanside Transit Centre, offering effortless travel to both properties. Notable attractions including the Oceanside Arts District, Safari Park, San Diego Zoo, and Disneyland are also nearby.