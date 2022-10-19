New Channel 4 documentary Inside the Shein Machine uncovers horrifying working conditions and £3 an hour pay
“The factory has a very inhumane system”
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A new Channel 4 documentary, Untold: Inside The Shein Machine, has uncovered how employees are really treated behind closed doors at fast fashion giant Shein.
In the show, you see an undercover journalist at some of Shein's factories in China. Posing as an employee, they're seen working 120+ hour weeks - despite Chinese labour laws dictating you shouldn't work more than 40 hours.
Inside The Shein Machine reveals horrific working conditions
You also see staff being drastically underpaid - most receiving around £3 pay an hour - and being given no days off.
This is the first time a journalist has managed to report from inside Shein's workplace by wearing hidden cameras. “The factory has a very inhumane system,” they share in the documentary.
It is very interesting that the people who say “all fast fashion brands are just like Shein” don’t see that as a reason to reduce their consumption of fast fashion, but as justification for why buying from fast fashion is ok.(Also, as a reminder, Shein is the worst. By a lot.) pic.twitter.com/MbQAofQKZ7October 16, 2022
It's long been known that fast fashion is the second biggest culprit when it comes to carbon emissions, polluting the planet more than both aviation and food production.
But influencers shamelessly promoting the fast fashion brand online have led to over 6.9 billion views of the #SheinHaul hashtag on TikTok and no doubt countless sales.
They often buy upwards of 30 or 40 low-cost items at once - often dupes of pricier alternatives - and encourage their millions of followers to do the same.
“Shein has taken the fast fashion model of producing clothes and put it on steroids,” one employee shares during the expose.
I’ve seen people on Twitter bend over backwards to defend Shein but I’m sorry there is no defending this https://t.co/bPlL8CyoUEOctober 15, 2022
It's quickly become the fastest-growing fast fashion brand since launching, far outgrowing the likes of Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing. They had previously been considered the peak of unsustainable, throwaway fashion culture.
Shein was recently valued at around £84 billion.
Since the documentary was released, Shein has defended their work culture, telling Stylist magazine that they are "extremely concerned by the allegations presented by Channel 4."
They went on: "Any non-compliance with this code is dealt with swiftly. Failure to meet Shein standards will result in termination of partnership. We have requested specific information from Channel 4 to assist further investigation."
"Shein’s Responsible Sourcing standards hold our suppliers to a code of conduct based on International Labour Organisation conventions and local laws and regulations, including labour practices, and working conditions.”
More as we have it.
Watch Untold: Inside the Shein Machine on All 4 now.
Ally Head is Marie Claire's Health, Sustainability and Relationships editor, and while she loves writing about sex toys and eco-alternatives, her speciality lies in health, fitness and wellbeing.
She works across news, features and e-commerce, reporting on the latest Covid-19 updates, writing the must-read health and wellness content and rounding up the genuinely squat-proof gym leggings worth *adding to basket*.
She's a bit of an SEO whiz and has improved page views for Marie Claire's health and fitness section 290% in her first eight months. She's always sweat-testing the newest fitness trend with her Tried & Tested franchise or sharing a measured, expert-led take on current health topics. Low grade depression? PTSD? COVID and fertility? She's covered the lot with guidance from some of the best experts in the business.
Not forgetting her Decoded Instagram Live franchise, which sees her interview fitness royalty - including the likes of Kayla Itsines, Fleur East, doctor Julie Smith and Alice Liveing - in front of their millions of followers.
Career highlights include interviewing Cheryl Cole, Jessica Alba, Tess Daly, Claudia Winkleman and Frankie Bridge - she's always keen to catch up with celebs about their health non-negotiables and what workouts work for them - and winning the Rude Health porridge championships two years in a row.
Prior to that, she was headhunted to lead digital strategy at Foodism and freelancing for the likes of Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Stylist, Good Housekeeping, Grazia, Refinery29 and more.
Her first ever journalism job was at Women's Health - when she envisaged her career as a journalist, testing the latest peanut butters sprung to mind - and worked there for three years. Heading up their nutrition content, she cut through the 'clean eating' noise and enlisting qualified dieticians, nutritionists and more to give their take on everything from protein shakes, to probiotic gut-health supplements, to keto-friendly recipes.
While working at Hearst, she was awarded with the 'Spirit of Hearst' award, highlighting her journalism skillset, positive attitude and effective communication skills, not to mention passion for what she does.
Studying at the University of Birmingham and then City University London, she gained a BA in English Language and an MA in Magazine Journalism. While at Birmingham, she was Head of Marketing for student radio station, Burn FM, and Travel Editor at the student newspaper, Redbrick. In 2015, she won 'Article of the Year' for a long read about living in New York.
When she's not writing, she's training for her next race (she loves marathons and isn’t mad—or so she says), scrolling interior design inspo or hunting down a good pastry. Follow Ally on Instagram for more or get in touch.
-
Four ways to create a more inclusive workplace
Abadesi Osunsade, Founder and CEO of Hustle Crew, shares her top tips for making our work teams more inclusive
By Niamh McCollum
-
7 Black bloggers and influencers you need to know about
Here are 7 Black bloggers and influencers that you need to know about this Black History Month and beyond
By Olivia Adams
-
GHD Gold hair straightener review: My new secret to sleek and shiny hair
The only tool you need to create a range of looks
By Grace Lindsay