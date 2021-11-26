Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The SNOO Black Friday sale has started and you can get a huge 40% off the much talked-about smart sleeper baby cot. Keep scrolling to shop the deal, and to find out whether it’s worth investing in.

SNOO Black Friday

SNOO Smart Sleeper Baby Cot, was £1,145 , now £687

Breathable mesh walls for healthy air flow

5 levels of specially designed sound + motion to soothe babies and aid sleep

Premium motor for quiet and reliability

Advanced algorithm can recognise baby fussing from room noise

Includes both an EU and UK power cord View Deal

Is the SNOO really worth it?

According to the 825 4.4 star reviews on the SNOO website, yes. In case you aren’t aware of the cot, it was created by celebrated author Dr. Harvey Karp (Happiest Baby on the Block), to help babies sleep better.

SNOO aids sleep with gentle rocking and soothing for all naps and nights and is connected to an app so you can vary the settings and get sleep reports for your baby. It’s said that the SNOO often calms upset babies in under a minute, since it automatically responds to fussing.

There is a special sleep sack which makes swaddling easier, reduces overheating, prevents unraveled blankets and keeps baby on the back. All in all, it makes for a better transition to a cot after the newborn stage, and helps sleep train your baby. Of course, it’s not necessarily a magical solution, but when you buy a SNOO you get 24/7 access to sleep consultants which should help you smooth any teething issues (excuse the pun).

It is by no means cheap, but if you’re going to buy it anyway, you might as well get it for 40% off in the SNOO Black Friday sale.

How long can a baby sleep in a SNOO?

SNOO is designed for babies up to six months old, which is usually when they are ready to transition into cots in their own bedrooms after sending their first six months sleeping in their parents’ bedroom.