Alicia Thompson is no stranger to the complex world of human emotions and desires. As a former escort , she’s plunged into the depths of the human psyche, so it’s safe to assume she knows a thing or two about what drives desire. Explaining why men came to her for relationship advice, she says, “With me, they didn’t have to worry about judgement or the repercussions of their confessions,” says Alicia, whose clients shared intimate details of their relationships . She thinks it’s the anonymity and safety of speaking to someone outside their circle that drives men to confess with sex workers.

Through her own experiences, Alicia has learned what people want in relationships and what might be lurking beneath infidelity . Suffice to say, we were intrigued. Read on to see why Alicia says her experience with men who strayed made her realise “the importance of continuous effort and communication in a relationship.”

The most common complaint

“The most common complaint, by far, is feeling undervalued. So many of my clients felt like they were just another piece of furniture in their home, taken for granted by their partners. They craved acknowledgement, appreciation, and feeling desired again.”

Communication is key

“Communication is a huge issue. Many couples fall into the trap of assuming their partner knows what they want or how they feel without ever expressing it. There’s also a significant lack of effort in maintaining the romance and connection that initially brought them together. People underestimate the power of small gestures and sincere compliments.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Love isn’t just a feeling; it’s an action. It’s about choosing your partner every day, showing appreciation, and never stopping the pursuit of deepening your connection. Alicia Thompson

Rekindle the romance

“Start with open, honest communication. Talk about your needs, desires, and what you feel is lacking. Listen to each other without judgement. Introduce small acts of kindness and appreciation into your daily routine. Plan date nights, surprise each other, and never stop courting your partner. Remember, it’s the little things that often mean the most.”

The key to a lasting and fulfilling relationship

“The key is mutual respect, trust, and open communication. It’s about being each other’s support system, best friend, and lover. Never lose curiosity about your partner; always strive to learn more about them and grow together. And most importantly, keep the romance alive. It’s easy to fall into a routine, but it’s the moments of unexpected joy and love that keep the flame burning.”