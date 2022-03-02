Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"My entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life."

If you’ve finished season two of Love is Blind, you’ll know that, for most of the couples, their happily ever after fell short at the altar. While Nick and Danielle and Iyanna and Jarrette said “I do”, Salvador and Mallory and Natalie and Shayne chose to part ways.

Another couple who went their separate days on the wedding day were Deepti and Shake, after she told him she deserved better at the altar.

We were shown throughout the series that they are best friends, with several cute clips of the couple connecting about their childhood, Indian heritage, weight loss, and body insecurities.

Yet, despite Shake maintaining that he’d never been himself as much with anyone in his life before, the season is peppered with worry as he continually discusses his lack of physical attraction to Deepti with his co-stars, friends, and even her own mother.

Video you may like:

As a health editor who writes daily about self love, confidence, and respect, watching the final scenes – where Shake is vocally and visibly relieved that Deepti decides to walk away at the alter, telling him that she deserved someone who saw her true worth – was painful.

The disrespect he shows her throughout the season is only further echoed when he tells the wedding guests to party, encouraging the band to play, and proceeds to speak to several wedding guests about his relief.

Body insecurities are deep-rooted and difficult to overcome, and I can’t imagine how difficult it must have been for Deepti to trust Shake with her most vulnerable self – only to have them tell the whole world (and her own Mum) that he never found her attractive.

Deepti’s siblings, Sunny and Hina, have both taken to Instagram to share as much themselves, with Deepti re-gramming the post.

“Now normally I don’t get involved in drama but I’mma defend my sister here: ‘Shake,’ bruh, you’re a loser. You minimised my sister’s life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her. You made these statements knowing your own mum would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life,” it reads.

They go on to reject Shake’s claims that the show edited him to show a bad light, saying: “In spite of your best efforts to pretend this was all fictional and it was because of the ‘edit,’ no one forced you to say those words. We welcomed you into our home, and you saw it as an opportunity for clout, so forgive me if I’m not sympathetic toward you and the hate you’re receiving. Good luck with the rest of your life, and stay the fuck away from my sister.”

To their sister, they went on: “We wish you didn’t pick that 🤡 but despite his childishness, you carried yourself with grace and continued to see the good in people. We’re so damn proud to call you our baby sister, and know we’re there for you always.”

I couldn’t have said it better myself.

Shake has responded to the criticism, saying that he’s “not sorry” for his behaviour.

“I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could,” he said in an Instagram video. “And at the end of the day, I’m going to live my best life going forward. And you don’t have to like me. Only I have to like me, thankfully. And that’s real life.”

He has said in a separate post that he “made some mistakes.”