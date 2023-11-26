I have three Ruggable rugs at home and I'm buying another one in the Black Friday sale

They're currently 25% off

ruggable black friday
(Image credit: Ruggable)
Penny Goldstone
By Penny Goldstone
published

The Ruggable Black Friday sale is in full swing, and I'm very excited about it. Why? Well, I have a confession to make: I hate carpets. When we first moved into our house, we ripped up all the carpets to reveal the wooden floors underneath. I generally find them drab and unstylish.

But I'm no monster, I do love a cosy feel, and you don't get that with parquet floors. The perfect compromise is a rug. It adds texture and warmth to a room without falling into the dreaded carpet territory. 

I have a rug in each room now, and most of them come from Ruggable (I have the Palazzo sage in guest bedroom and the Sarrah coral in the master). There's no one like them for traditional rugs as well as modern and trend-led styles.

For Cyber Weekend, they have 20% off everything, as well as 25% off selected styles. Here are the ones I'm tempted to add to my collection.

Ruggable Black Friday deals

Morris &amp; Co. Strawberry Thief Indigo Rug 185 x 265 - Was £419

Morris & Co. Strawberry Thief Indigo Rug 185 x 265 - Was £419 Now £314.25

Iris Apfel Birds Of A Feather Green &amp; Peach Tufted Rug 150 x 215 - Was £399

Iris Apfel Birds Of A Feather Green & Peach Tufted Rug 150 x 215 - Was £399 Now £299.25

Was £219

Sarrah Coral Rug 120 x 185 - Was £219 Now £164.25 

Was £349

Brooke Natural Tufted Rug 150 x 215 - Was £349 Now £261.75

Impasto Greyscale Rug 120 x 185 - Was £219

Impasto Greyscale Rug 120 x 185 - Was £219 Now £164.25

Desert Sumac Rug 185 x 275 - Was £359

Desert Sumac Rug 185 x 275 - Was £359 Now £269.25

Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Slate Blue Rug 185 x 271 - Was £419

Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Slate Blue Rug 185 x 271 - Was £419 Now £314.25

Can Ruggable be washed?

That is Ruggable's major selling point and the main reason I got rugs from them in the first place, because we have a cat and a toddler and we needed rugs that could be cleaned easily after any spillages.

Every low-pile and lightweight rug cover they sell is stain-resistant, water-resistant, and designed to fit conveniently in your washing machine, even the bigger ones. You simply detach the rug cover from the pad and stick it in the machine.

Topics
Black Friday
