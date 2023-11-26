I have three Ruggable rugs at home and I'm buying another one in the Black Friday sale
They're currently 25% off
The Ruggable Black Friday sale is in full swing, and I'm very excited about it. Why? Well, I have a confession to make: I hate carpets. When we first moved into our house, we ripped up all the carpets to reveal the wooden floors underneath. I generally find them drab and unstylish.
But I'm no monster, I do love a cosy feel, and you don't get that with parquet floors. The perfect compromise is a rug. It adds texture and warmth to a room without falling into the dreaded carpet territory.
I have a rug in each room now, and most of them come from Ruggable (I have the Palazzo sage in guest bedroom and the Sarrah coral in the master). There's no one like them for traditional rugs as well as modern and trend-led styles.
For Cyber Weekend, they have 20% off everything, as well as 25% off selected styles. Here are the ones I'm tempted to add to my collection.
Ruggable Black Friday deals
Morris & Co. Strawberry Thief Indigo Rug 185 x 265 -
Was £419 Now £314.25
Iris Apfel Birds Of A Feather Green & Peach Tufted Rug 150 x 215 -
Was £399 Now £299.25
Sarrah Coral Rug 120 x 185 -
Was £219 Now £164.25
Brooke Natural Tufted Rug 150 x 215 -
Was £349 Now £261.75
Impasto Greyscale Rug 120 x 185 -
Was £219 Now £164.25
Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Slate Blue Rug 185 x 271 -
Was £419 Now £314.25
Can Ruggable be washed?
That is Ruggable's major selling point and the main reason I got rugs from them in the first place, because we have a cat and a toddler and we needed rugs that could be cleaned easily after any spillages.
Every low-pile and lightweight rug cover they sell is stain-resistant, water-resistant, and designed to fit conveniently in your washing machine, even the bigger ones. You simply detach the rug cover from the pad and stick it in the machine.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
