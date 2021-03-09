Mother’s Day gifts for your stylish Mum’s home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

From decadent candles to vintage glass candle holders and gin glasses here’s our guide to the best gifts for your stylish mum and her home.

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, falling this year on Sunday 14th March – yes, you have under a week to secure the perfect gift.

We’ve all been kept apart for the past year thanks to COVID so gifts for the home are a gorgeous way to make your mum smile and remember a moment you shared.

It always feels like there’s a real pressure with Mother’s Day gifts as buying something special for someone who’s known you since before you were born and, well, gave birth to you. Is tricky!

How can you say thank you for all of that with a luxurious face mask or a pair of slippers?

That’s where we’re here to help! We’ve compiled the ultimate edit of gifts for her. From small businesses to designer brands we’ve made it all that easier for you to treat her to something extra special this year…