I'm weary of sleep fads, but this pillow helps me to nod off immediately - and it's currently in the Black Friday sale
If you buy one sleep-related product this Black Friday, make it this
Anyone who knows me is well aware of the fact that I love my sleep. Where others would complain about tossing and turning for hours, I would feel quietly smug about the fact that it would take me less than three minutes to slip off into my dream world with no effort required. That is until this summer, when seemingly out of nowhere I became acutely aware of what they were talking about.
In a bid to return to a blissful and immediate conk out, I tried a number of things that promised a good night's sleep - from sunrise alarm clocks to silk pillowcases, nature soundscape playlists to sleep meditations, unwind teas and bedtime rituals and weighted blankets and blue light blocking glasses. At this point, I have tried it all. While some of them definitely worked, others - well, not so much. But in my quest to find peace at sundown, I can safely say that I'm now well-versed in what works and what doesn't.
One of the things that I found myself frantically searching for at 2.30am was the best pillows for sleep. Online, many were touting the importance of a quality pillow and I decided to try the Emma Original Pillow to see what all the fuss was about. And, quite frankly, I've never looked back.
The popular Emma Original Pillow is a memory foam wonder that adjusts to you, regardless of whether you sleep on your side, back or stomach, and the visco foam ensures that your neck and shoulders are also supported while you snooze. Interestingly, it also boasts an impressive cooling technology to help clammy sleepers (ahem, me) to regulate their temperature.
And the best part? Emma has a 30 night guarantee, meaning that you can test it for yourself for a month. The option to return it is great for anyone who isn't yet convinced - but the likelihood is that, like me, you'll want to hold on to yours.
It is currently on sale in the Black Friday deals, and if you're someone who suffers from sleeplessness, this is the one thing that I can recommend spending your money on.
Emma Pillow deals at a glance
- 15% off Emma Original Pillow (was £39.60, now £33.62), Amazon
- 30% off Emma Original Pillow (was £70, now £49), Emma
Best Emma Pillow deal:
This soft and supportive pillow will totally transform your sleep, and it's also hypo-allergenic, breathable and adjustable. Dreamy.
It is also worth noting that as well as ergonomic support and removable layers, it's also adjustable. Depending on whether you like your pillow to feel high or low, the option is there to modify it as you see fit. Genius.
If you're also interested in the best silk pillowcases, these excellent additions from Slip and Blissy are currently on sale in the Black Friday deals, too.
Millennials, rejoice - a rose gold silk pillowcase from the cult favourite brand Slip. With 50% off as part of their early Black Friday sales, it's a great chance to see what all the fuss is about (and you'll quickly realise why they're so popular).
The Blissy pillowcases aren't just about adding a layer of luxury to your snooze - since using them, I've noticed that my skin is better and I have less frizz to deal with in the mornings. Since they're currently 25% off, it's a win win.
Happy sleeping!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
I've found so many great deals on UGG classic boots, slippers, and loungewear
By Penny Goldstone
-
Miss Dior is in the Black Friday sale—here's why it's my most recommended perfume as a beauty editor
It's a timeless investment
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Gucci Black Friday deals are hard to find, but I've hunted them down for you
Including 25% off handbags
By Penny Goldstone
-
I'm a fussy Health Editor who's run nine marathons in lululemon kit - these are the 10 best items you can buy
They're offering up to 50% off.
By Ally Head
-
These are the best artificial Christmas trees that you can order to your door right now
This is a delivery to get excited about...
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
This is your last chance to shop Oprah's go-to workout machine at £400 off
The brand's investors include Lizzo, Justin Timberlake and Kevin Hart.
By Ally Head
-
There are only 5 hours left to nab the best Black Friday sex toy deals - 20 actually worth your ££
Toys starting at £3.50 from LELO, Lovehoney, Ann Summers and more.
By Ally Head
-
There's an extra 10% off the Adanola Black Friday sale today only - here's what, as Health Editor, I own and recommend
Savings of up to 70% now.
By Ally Head
-
Nespresso Cyber Monday deals: these are officially the 12 best offers currently available
Ready to save some serious ££?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
These weighted blankets are all on sale for Black Friday
These blankets will have you drifting off in no time...
By Grace Lindsay
-
This Hotel Chocolat hack gets you 45% off their iconic Velvetisers
This is the best Hotel Chocolat Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal you'll find
By Jenny Proudfoot