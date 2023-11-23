I'm weary of sleep fads, but this pillow helps me to nod off immediately - and it's currently in the Black Friday sale

Anyone who knows me is well aware of the fact that I love my sleep. Where others would complain about tossing and turning for hours, I would feel quietly smug about the fact that it would take me less than three minutes to slip off into my dream world with no effort required. That is until this summer, when seemingly out of nowhere I became acutely aware of what they were talking about.

In a bid to return to a blissful and immediate conk out, I tried a number of things that promised a good night's sleep - from sunrise alarm clocks to silk pillowcases, nature soundscape playlists to sleep meditations, unwind teas and bedtime rituals and weighted blankets and blue light blocking glasses. At this point, I have tried it all. While some of them definitely worked, others - well, not so much. But in my quest to find peace at sundown, I can safely say that I'm now well-versed in what works and what doesn't.

One of the things that I found myself frantically searching for at 2.30am was the best pillows for sleep. Online, many were touting the importance of a quality pillow and I decided to try the Emma Original Pillow to see what all the fuss was about. And, quite frankly, I've never looked back.

The popular Emma Original Pillow is a memory foam wonder that adjusts to you, regardless of whether you sleep on your side, back or stomach, and the visco foam ensures that your neck and shoulders are also supported while you snooze. Interestingly, it also boasts an impressive cooling technology to help clammy sleepers (ahem, me) to regulate their temperature.

And the best part? Emma has a 30 night guarantee, meaning that you can test it for yourself for a month. The option to return it is great for anyone who isn't yet convinced - but the likelihood is that, like me, you'll want to hold on to yours.

It is currently on sale in the Black Friday deals, and if you're someone who suffers from sleeplessness, this is the one thing that I can recommend spending your money on.

It is also worth noting that as well as ergonomic support and removable layers, it's also adjustable. Depending on whether you like your pillow to feel high or low, the option is there to modify it as you see fit. Genius.

