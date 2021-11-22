Weighted blankets are supposed to be an antidote to anxiety. Worth giving a try?
Weighted blankets are exactly as they describe – regular blankets with the addition of some extra weight sewn in. And they might just be the item you never realised you needed, especially if you suffer from anxiety.
What is a weighted blanket?
Weighted blankets are believed to help soothe stress and anxiety because of the ‘deep touch pressure’ they exert on the body.
Glass or plastic beads are usually stitched inside to provide the extra weight that many people find so comforting. Ideally, the blanket should weigh somewhere between 7% – 12% of your body weight.
Just like any other blanket, they’re usually made from soft materials such as cotton or velvet.
How can a weighted blanket help anxiety?
It’s important to note that there aren’t currently many research studies around this, meaning evidence is more anecdotal and not necessarily scientifically proven. But the theory is that weighted blankets can improve anxiety because the brain registers them in the same way it would a hug. The comforting feeling we get from a hug – or from lying under a weighted blanket – can trigger the release of a feel-good hormone called serotonin, which is known to calm us by slowing down the activity in our nervous system.
It’s also suggested that weighted blankets and the cosiness they create can help to improve sleep and feelings of relaxation.
Which are the best weighted blankets to buy?
If you’re curious about the potential anxiety-quelling properties of a weighted blanket, now seems as good a time as any to invest in one with Black Friday sales offering some generous discounts across various different retailers. We’ve scoured the deals and pulled out the best savings on weighed blankets this Black Friday. You can thank us later!
The best weighted blanket deals for Black Friday:
Mela Breathable Weighted Blanket, 5.5kg,
was £150, now £105 | Mela
Mela does a whole range of weighted blankets, and they’re currently offering up to 40% off on their Black Friday sale. So what better time to snap one up? We like this one best: a breathable weighted blanket with a 100% Eucalyptus thread cover, designed for hot sleepers. Available in 5.5kg, 7kg and 9kg depending on your body weight.
Specialist Synthetic Weighted Blanket, 9kg,
was £96, now £80 | John Lewis
This John Lewis own brand weighted blanket is made using a 100% cotton cover and contains glass beads inside. Designed to create even pressure across your body, you’ll want to wrap yourself up in it and never emerge. Also available in 4.5kg, 7kg and 11.5kg.
The Lounger, 6kg,
was £189, now £170.10 | Remy Sleep
After something that goes with the aesthetic of your bedroom or lounge? Remy Sleep’s hand-knitted weighted blanket masquerades as a casual throw, but really it’s as weighty as anything. Rather than containing any beads for the additional load, the weight here comes from chunky weaves, and it’s available in four different colours including forest green and deep blue.
Silentnight Weighted Blanket, 7kg,
was £69.99, now £42.99 | Amazon
Silentnight are famed for their mattresses, but they’ve also got a weighted blanket offering too. This one weighs in at just under 7kg, and it’s hypoallergenic as well as machine washable.
And a couple of other weighted blankets that aren’t discounted for Black Friday just yet, but we still think are worth every penny:
Gravity Weighted Blanket, 11.3kg, £200 | Selfridges
The Gravity Blanket is designed to be a therapeutic remedy to anxiety or insomnia, but it’s also great for everyday use, being incredibly soft. It distributes weight evenly over the body, creating the warm feeling of a gentle embrace, which will have your body relaxing in no time.
Rest Easy Sleep Better Weighted Blanket, 3kg, £55 | John Lewis
If it’s a lower price point you’re after, give this blush pink Rest Easy Sleep Better weighted blanket a go. A little lighter than the rest, at 3 kg, it’s ideal for a smaller frame.
Enjoy curling up and resting easy…