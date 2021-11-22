Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Weighted blankets are supposed to be an antidote to anxiety. Worth giving a try?

Weighted blankets are exactly as they describe – regular blankets with the addition of some extra weight sewn in. And they might just be the item you never realised you needed, especially if you suffer from anxiety.

What is a weighted blanket?

Weighted blankets are believed to help soothe stress and anxiety because of the ‘deep touch pressure’ they exert on the body.

Glass or plastic beads are usually stitched inside to provide the extra weight that many people find so comforting. Ideally, the blanket should weigh somewhere between 7% – 12% of your body weight.

Just like any other blanket, they’re usually made from soft materials such as cotton or velvet.

How can a weighted blanket help anxiety?

It’s important to note that there aren’t currently many research studies around this, meaning evidence is more anecdotal and not necessarily scientifically proven. But the theory is that weighted blankets can improve anxiety because the brain registers them in the same way it would a hug. The comforting feeling we get from a hug – or from lying under a weighted blanket – can trigger the release of a feel-good hormone called serotonin, which is known to calm us by slowing down the activity in our nervous system.

It’s also suggested that weighted blankets and the cosiness they create can help to improve sleep and feelings of relaxation.

Which are the best weighted blankets to buy?

If you’re curious about the potential anxiety-quelling properties of a weighted blanket, now seems as good a time as any to invest in one with Black Friday sales offering some generous discounts across various different retailers. We’ve scoured the deals and pulled out the best savings on weighed blankets this Black Friday. You can thank us later!

The best weighted blanket deals for Black Friday:

And a couple of other weighted blankets that aren’t discounted for Black Friday just yet, but we still think are worth every penny:

Gravity Weighted Blanket, 11.3kg, £200 | Selfridges

The Gravity Blanket is designed to be a therapeutic remedy to anxiety or insomnia, but it’s also great for everyday use, being incredibly soft. It distributes weight evenly over the body, creating the warm feeling of a gentle embrace, which will have your body relaxing in no time. View Deal

Enjoy curling up and resting easy…