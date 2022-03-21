This women’s health app is democratising access to menopause specialists 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Balance+ could help more women get the insight and support they need to navigate their perimenopausal and menopausal symptoms

More and more women are bravely opening up about the way perimenopause and menopause can impact our lives. This is important, because the more we talk about the menopause, the more we are able to tackle the discrimination that menopausal women can still face.

Plus, normalising the topic can encourage more women seek out support for their symptoms, whether they are impacting their mental health, sleep, sexual health or even their skin and hair.

Dr Louise Newson, a leading menopause specialist, is one woman out to help others navigate their symptoms and realise that they are not alone.

In 2020, Dr Newson founded balance, an app which provides menopausal women with a personalised symptom tracker, health report and access to a global community for free.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The app has just launched balance+, an extension of the original app that gives subscribers the chance to put their questions to Dr Louise Newson through live Q&As for £9.99 a month/£89.99 a year.

Balance+ is designed to be holistic, with content from experts that specialise in how menopause intersects with a variety of health areas, such as nutrition, sexual health, skincare and weight loss.

“The launch of balance+ comes at a pivotal time to improve health for perimenopausal and menopausal women,” said Dr Louise Newson in a statement. “We know that everyone experiencing perimenopause and menopause has different needs and that’s why balance+ takes a holistic and personalised approach which really puts the user in control. Working closely with our community to gain valuable insights and feedback has allowed us to make balance+ happen and I thank the community for supporting us with this menopause movement”.

The original, ORCHHA-accredited app has already been downloaded by hundreds of thousands of women in more than 150 countries.

“Depression in menopause has shifted into something scary and different from the odd down mood I had in previous years,” says one balance user. “I will never come off HRT for that reason alone. I’m feeling great these days […] We are not all going mad it’s just menopause. I love balance and find it so fantastic”.

If you’re struggling with menopause or perimenopause symptoms, it’s always a good idea to speak to your doctor. And know that no matter how alone you feel, it’s likely that there are many other women out there who be experiencing similar things. Whether it’s through downloading the balance app, reaching out to a menopause support group or helpline, or speaking to friends and family, make sure you are getting the support you deserve.