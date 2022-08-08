Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"Real stomachs are coming the f*** back"

Singer and actress Selena Gomez has made headlines with a candid TikTok post from her holiday in Italy.

Wearing a colourful La’Marriette swimming costume, she shared a video of herself miming along to a pre-recorded audio clip.

In the audio, a woman tells her friend to “suck it in”.

But the friend – lip-synched by Gomez – replies that “real stomachs are coming the f*** back”, adding: “I’m not sucking s*** in.”

In the video, you can see the 30-year-old touting a soft tummy fold as she relaxes on a sun lounger.

The post has sparked a debate on social media, with many fans congratulating and thanking her for her body positivity.

One TikTok user wrote underneath the clip: “You make me feel comfortable in my own skin,” while another added: “U don’t realise how much this video helps us young women! Thank you!!”

That said, others have pointed out that the media coverage of the post only further reiterates how problematic societal body expectations can still be. While body positivity can be powerful for many, some influencers and stars now use it as a marketing tool for non-marginalised body shapes.

Some users shared that by posting a video of her size eight figure – a slimmer than average body size – with an audio clip about “sucking sh*t in”, the singer was more harmful than helpful.

Every body is different and will look different in work clothes, workout gear, and a swimsuit – so reinforcing body positivity about a body that likely hasn’t faced as much stigma or discrimination as, say, someone who is larger than average could be detrimental.

Not to mention the fact that body positivity and feeling confident in your own body is a deeply personal and individual journey which, theoretically, one celebrity shouldn’t be able to change.

That said, we still live in a society that idolises certain stars. Many still outsource their fashion, beauty regime and attitudes from said stars – which is why, while some found this post tone deaf, we can also see why it may encourage others to be kinder to themselves and, in turn, their bodies.

Gomez has millions of followers globally and will no doubt make some individuals feel more confident in their bodies by being honest about her own self-image journey. That said, it’s time we stopped calling people “brave” just for wearing a swimming costume on holiday and, well, existing.

What do you reckon?