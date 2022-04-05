Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Are you experiencing any of the below?

In Covid-19 news this week, nine more symptoms have been officially recognised and added to the NHS list.

The new signs of the illness that have been added include symptoms such as a sore throat, persistent fatigue, and headaches, and comes as two new variants of Covid-19 – Deltacron and Stealth Omicron – continue to rise globally.

Just this week, Covid infection levels hit a new high in the UK, with around five million thought to have Covid-19 at current.

The news of new confirmed symptoms comes days after free lateral flow testing has been ended by the UK government – read how much lateral flow tests will cost, here – with some worried that tests will cost so much, lower income families and individuals will not be able to afford to test.

Video you may like:

New Covid symptoms: 9 confirmed by the NHS

On the NHS website – alongside the “classic three” Coronavirus symptoms of a fever, a new and persistent cough, and a loss or change in taste or smell, are now nine other symptoms that might indicate you have been infected.

These include:

Shortness of breath

Feeling tired or exhausted

An aching body

A headache

A sore throat

A blocked or runny nose

Loss of appetite

Diarrhoea

Feeling sick or being sick.

Although do note here – the NHS website does warn that symptoms are all similar to that of a cold or the flu, so to be extra careful. “The symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu,” they write.

While other organisations, such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), expanded their initial list of symptoms years ago, the NHS has come under fire for leaving their official symptoms at only three. Why remains unclear.

Speaking on Twitter, Professor Tim Spector, who has been one of the lead scientists working on the Zoe Covid-19 symptom tracker app, shared: “NHS official main symptoms of coronavirus (Covid-19) have finally changed after 2 years of lobbying and Zoe app user input – hurrah! Pity they have the order wrong – but it’s a start and could help reduce infections. thanks ZOE loggers!”.

Previously, Professor Spector has voiced his disapproval of the short list of symptoms, sharing his concern at the Government’s “refusal” to identify a “wider array of symptoms”.

He shared that not confirming more symptoms only lead to a higher infection rate, as those who potentially needed to be self isolating may not be aware that they needed to be.

Back in March, Professor Spector said: “The Government’s refusal to recognise the wide array of symptoms and to drop isolation advice and testing is likely driving the incredible number of cases we see today.”

“Many people are no longer isolating when they have symptoms, either because they feel they don’t have to anymore or because they or their employers still don’t recognise symptoms like a runny nose or sore throat as Covid.”