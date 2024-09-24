Mouth taping is the latest viral wellness trend doing the rounds. So, does it really supercharge your health?

Seen influencers raving about mouth taping benefits on social media and wondering whether the trend works or is just another fad? Celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and tennis's Iga Swiatek are both rumoured to be fans, but let's just say... we're sceptical.

Primarily advocated for sleep, the craze is taking off in a big way, with proponents claiming the practice transforms everything from sleep quality and duration to face shape (yes, really.) While there's no solid research on how many of us are trying the trend, it's safe to say that the method has divided the internet: those in favour are evangelical about its sleep-transforming effects, while others are solidly on the fence.

It's fair to say that most of us could probably do with a boost to our sleep. According to a 2022 YouGov survey, six in 10 women aged 25 to 59 say they don't get enough sleep, with money worries, life stress and hormones often cited as reasons for a lack of shut-eye. And the ramifications of poor sleep can be far-reaching, impacting both mental and physical health - studies (such as this one, published by the American Psychological Association) show that sleep deprivation makes us less happy and more anxious, while others (such as this study, published in the journal Sleep), go further, showing a link between sleep duration and all-cause mortality.

With this in mind, it's hardly surprising that we're all after a quick-fix solution to our sleep woes. Advocates of mouth taping claim that they wake up less frequently, and avoid the pitfalls of mouth breathing (including dry mouth, an increase in sleep disorders and obstructive sleep apnoea) plus, they report less snoring - great news for all co-habiting sleepers.

That said, the jury is firmly out on whether mouth taping really yields significant benefits. Below, we've done a deep dive into the current boom mouth taping and its purported benefits, so you can make up your own mind.

What is mouth taping?

Unlike many weird and wonderful TikTok hacks, mouth taping is as easy as it sounds - all you need to do to harness the benefits is tape your mouth shut overnight. Simple, right?

"Mouth taping is the practice of placing a piece of tape over the lips before going to bed to encourage nasal breathing during sleep," explains sleep consultant and founder of The Sleep Works, Maryanne Taylor. "The idea is that by keeping the mouth closed, it forces you to breathe through your nose, which may help improve the quality of your sleep."

That said, it isn't all plain sailing. "There are several concerns and potential risks associated with mouth taping," warns sleep consultant and founder and CEO of Just Chill Baby Sleep, Rosey Davidson. "We need to remember that it is a relatively new trend with little research to back its long-term safety or efficacy."

So, how do you do it? "Mouth taping involves placing a small piece of tape over the lips during sleep to encourage nasal breathing, essentially stopping you breathing through your mouth," explains Davidson.

PSA: if you are going to try this out at home, be sure to use medical-grade tape to avoid ripping the delicate lip skin.

Where does mouth taping originate from?

Wondering where on earth the trend started? Although the exact genesis of the idea remains unknown, it's thought that the Russian doctor Konstantin Buteyko first developed the idea back in the 1950s as a way of correcting mouth breathing, which he believed was detrimental to overall health.

More recently, however, the idea has grown in popularity due to social media influencers raving about the benefits. One TikTok content creator, Olivia Tennyson, posted about her experience of mouth taping in 2023 and the post quickly garnered over eight million views.

Since then, research (such as this 2023 survey conducted by The American Academy of Sleep Medicine) shows that more than one in ten of us have tried the trend, with interest growing.

What are the benefits of mouth taping?

As we've touched on above, mouth taping is reported to have a range of benefits, mostly due to the fact that it encourages nasal breathing over moth breathing.

"The idea behind mouth taping is to promote nasal breathing rather than mouth breathing during sleep," agrees Davidson, "Nasal breathing is associated with several benefits, from preventing bad breath to improving oxygen intake."

Let's take a deep dive into some of the reported benefits.

1. It can improve breathing quality

Since mouth taping essentially forces us to breathe through our nose rather than our mouth, some small studies (such as this one, published in the NeuroReport journal) suggest that nasal breathing improves oxygen flow, reducing the risk of sleep disorders.

"It's true that the nose filters, humidifies, and warms the air," acknowledges Davidson, "which may improve oxygen intake and blood circulation."

2. It can help prevent snoring

Anecdotally, many people try mouth taping in an attempt to cure their snoring habit. And there is some basis for this school of thought: a small study published in the journal Healthcare (Basel) shows that some people snore less when sleeping with mouth tape.

However, it's important to note here that while the experts acknowledge mouth taping may be helpful for reducing snoring, more research is needed.

3. It can promote relaxation

It's thought that nasal breathing activates our parasympathetic nervous system, allowing our bodies and minds to relax and revive.

"As awareness around mental health grows, more people are looking for natural ways to manage stress and anxiety," says Taylor. "Breathwork via nasal breathing has been shown to be beneficial in reducing stress and promoting relaxation which is obviously hugely important to facilitate better sleep."

"When we are at rest, the tongue should sit on the roof of the mouth. This tongue position, combined with nasal breathing, is believed to help calm the body, resulting in more restful sleep," adds Davidson.

4. It can reduce your risk of dental problems

"Mouth breathing has been linked to dental problems like bad breath, gum disease, and tooth decay as well as a dry mouth and throat," says Davidson.

Since saliva is necessary for the healthy functioning of the teeth and gums, nasal breathing can help prevent issues such as cavities, mouth ulcers, cracked lips and more.

Which celebrities are rumoured to practice mouth taping?

Alongside a raft of social media influencers and TikTok-ers, a few more famous faces have also professed their affinity with mouth taping: Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Graham and Tess Daly are all fans.

How do you try mouth taping?

It's as easy as 1,2,3. Grab some porous, medical-grade tape, and pop it over your mouth just before you go to sleep. Some people fine a criss-cross pattern works, others prefer a straight up tape - you do you.

How To Mouth Tape For Better Sleep - YouTube Watch On

"Mouth taping isn't for everyone - but it's really improved my sleep quality."

44-year-old Abigail Barnes is convinced that mouth taping has worked for her.

"Back in 2020, I read Breath by James Nestor, as I'm interested in wellbeing both personally and professionally," she tells MC UK. "I know I'm a snorer - I’ve been tracking my sleep on an app for a few years, and from that, I was able to see how much of the night I was snoring and wanted to see if there were things I could try to reduce that time.

"I began changing how I breathe, through my nose versus through my mouth and from there I found breathwork and from there I found out about mouth taping while you sleep. I have to say, it's transformed my sleep - I definitely recommend it. My snoring has reduced from one to two hours a night to 20 to 30 minutes most nights and on some occasions as little as four minutes. I now wake up refreshed from a night's sleep, and since I've retrained myself to breathe through my nose, I now don't even need to use the tape anymore."

Taylor has some reservations, however, stressing that addressing long-term sleep issues isn't always as easy as TikTok would have us believe. "While mouth taping may be a quick fix for some, it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution," she says. "Lasting improvements in sleep often involve tackling multiple factors, for ongoing sleep problems, a more comprehensive, personalised approach is usually more effective."

It's also important to note that mouth taping isn't suitable for everyone. "Before trying mouth taping, individuals should consult their doctor to understand the potential risks and ensure it's a safe option for their specific health needs," advises Davidson. "Those with diagnosed or suspected sleep apnoea or other respiratory disorders, individuals who are prone to nasal congestion or allergies that block nasal breathing, and children and individuals with sensitive skin or anxiety around restricted breathing definitely shouldn't try it."

So, does mouth taping really work?

So, the million-dollar question: does mouth taping really work? The experts are divided. Anecdotally, it certainly has its fans, but the experts are more cautious.

Our conclusion? Approach this one with caution.

