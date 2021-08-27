Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

44-year-old Lisa Shaw died in May after experiencing rare complications from the COVID vaccine.

A coroner has confirmed that Lisa Shaw, the BBC radio presenter who passed away earlier this year at the age of 44, died as a result of complications from the AstraZeneca vaccine. The BBC Radio Newcastle journalist suffered a brain haemorrhage caused by a blood clot three weeks after receiving her first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Within days of being jabbed, Lisa began complaining of headaches and took herself to A&E at a hospital in Durham, where she was diagnosed with a blood clot. Despite the best efforts of doctors at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, where she was transferred and received various treatments including cutting away part of her skull, the mother-of-one died on 21 May.