It's renowned for being *the* most effective full body workout move in existence - so, how effective are burpees really?

It's the workout move that divides us like no other, but, love them or loathe them, we can't deny that burpees are one seriously effective bodyweight strength exercise. If you're an MC UK regular, you'll know that we're on a mission to debunk and destigmatise fitness, and we firmly believe that movement is for every body. So, when a move that promises to boost both cardiovascular fitness and muscular endurance in one fell swoop - not to mention, that's straightforward and requires only bodyweight to perform - we're all ears. So, with this in mind, and to make sure you're getting maximum bang for buck, benefts-wise, we've asked top experts: how effective are burpees, really?

New to the move? You might be interested to learn that the humble burpee is, in fact, named after it's inventor, Royal H. Burpee (yes, really.) Originally invented as part of Burpee's doctoral thesis at Columbia University in 1939, the move was designed as a way of testing fitness and agility - and has evolved over time into the physically punishing exercise beloved of trainers the world over.

A favourite of a circuit-based routine, the burpee's MO is that it engages virtually every muscle in the body, from calves to triceps and everything in between. "This exercise movement works the full body, engaging multiple muscle groups practically simultaneously," notes personal trainer at OriGym, James Brady. "They work the quads, glutes, and hamstrings, while also engaging the core muscles (obliques, abdominals, and lower back), as well as the chest and biceps."

Keep scrolling for all the reasons you should consider adding this uniquely challenging move to your fitness rotation, but while you're here, do check out our guides to the different types of strength training, the best strength training exercises, and the benefits of strength training, plus find out how to make strength training at home effective, here.

Burpees are often hailed as the most effective workout move in existence - so, are they?

What is a burpee?

We'll wager that most of you have an idea of what a burpee is by now, but for the uninitiated, let's break it down.

"A burpee is a dynamic exercise that combines multiple movements into a single action," explains personal trainer Mandy Wong Oultram. "It consists of a squat thrust, a push-up, and a vertical jump all performed in sequence. Often incorporated into high-intensity workout sessions like circuit training, HIIT, and CrossFit, they can also serve as a good warm-up for strength training or as a finisher."

Originally developed as a four-count move (squat, jump legs back, jump legs forward and stand), the move has evolved over time to include a push-up at the bottom and a jump at the top of the move - brutal.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What are the benefits of doing burpees regularly?

Now, if all this sounds largely off-putting, firstly - we agree, and secondly - we'd better have some really solid reasons for putting ourselves through this. Here's the good news: there are lots of legitimate benefits to including burpees into a workout regime.

Let's take a look.

1. They're versatile and accessible

Given what we've said about our love/hate relationship with the move, accessibility might not be what immediately springs to mind, but actually - the burpee is a pretty inclusive move. Needing no equipment and taking up very little space, they can be done any time, any place - and can be modified to suit all fitness levels, too.

"The exercise can be swapped for easier variations by stepping out instead of jumping or taking out all jumps altogether, while adding a push-up can increase its intensity," says Wong Oultram. "You can also create a combo move by incorporating other exercises, such as burpee broad jumps or burpee ball slams. Their versatility makes burpees easy to add into any fitness routine, making them accessible for most people."

Added to this, they're super time-efficient, recruiting lots of muscles in one move, so they're perfect for those of us who are short on time (and that's all of us, right?)

2. They're great for our hearts

Using our muscles explosively in high-impact, fast moves forces our heart to pump blood to where it's needed faster - giving our tickers an excellent workout. And when it comes to motivation to exercise, keeping our hearts healthy has to be right up there.

"Burpees elevate your heart rate fast, making them a highly effective addition to any fitness routine," agrees Wong Oultram. "The heart is also a muscle, and making it pump harder also helps improve cardiovascular endurance."

3. They improve balance and co-ordination

Being both dynamic and explosive, getting to grips with burpees will improve your balance and coordination, which has both athletic and real-life benefits.

Studies (such as this one, published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience) show that both skills are vital to preventing injury and helping us to age better. It's well-established that balance and coordination are an important skill for athletic performance. Whether this is enjoying a leisurely weekend jog around your local park, or competing in a Hyrox, your body will thank you for some consistent burpee action, even if your fellow competitors won't!

4. They're a full-body strength exercise

As touched on above, burpees are the OG full-body bodyweight move, combining both strength and cardio in one explosive exercise. And the advantage of a full-body move is that you're reaping maximum rewards for minimum time working out (let's not talk about the effort involved.)

"Few exercises offer such a wide range of benefits as the burpee," notes Wong Oultram. "Burpees not only elevate your heart rate but also help you build strength and power while improving your balance and coordination. You're actively targeting multiple muscle groups, including the chest, arms, legs, and core."

How effective are burpees for building core strength?

You'd be forgiven for not immediately considering a burpee as a core move, but trust us when we say that with consistent practice, a burpee habit will earn you your core strength stripes.

"Burpees are pretty effective for building core strength," agrees Brady. "During the movement, your core engages to stabilize your body, especially during the squat, plank, and jump phases. The constant activation of the abdominals, obliques, and lower back helps improve overall core stability and strength over time."

How to do a traditional burpee for best results

As with all moves, form and technique are paramount, not only to avoid injury but also to maximise results. Wong Oultram recommends the following steps:

Begin by standing upright. Next, bend down and place both hands on the floor in front of your feet. Jump backward with both feet until you reach a high plank position. Bend your elbows to lower your body towards the floor. Once in this position, press through your palms to raise your chest off the ground, then jump your feet towards your hands. inally, stand up and leap into the air, this is one rep. Aim to complete eight to 10 reps.

How To Do A Burpee | The Right Way | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's go-to workout essentials now:

Lululemon yoga mat £78 at lululemon This is my all-time favourite workout mat - and trust me when I say I've tried my fair share! A bit of an investment, it's worth it, IMO - this mat is soft, cushioned and grippy at the same time, ticking all of our boxes.

BAM enduro sculpt leggings £49 at BAM We love these soft, sustainable and totally squat-proof leggings from certified B-corp brand BAM. Whether bootcamp is your bag or you're more of a yogi, these gorgeous leggings will fit the bill, and they're a great price point, too.

Adanola ultimate square-neck bra £29.99 at Adanola Looking for a low-impact sports bra that's easy on the eye? Call off the search: Adanola's range of sports bras are as aesthetically-pleasing as they are practical and supportive.