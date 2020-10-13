Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Keen to count your steps or track your runs, or know someone who might, come Christmas time? Shop the Fitbit Amazon Prime day deals now

Public service announcement: Amazon Prime Day 2020 is in full swing. For those of you who don’t know what it is, it’s a two-day mega sale from the online retailer, which means you can bag loads of amazing deals and discounts pre-Christmas.

One deal worth investing in today: Fitbits are up to 44% off right now. If you’re in the market for a shiny new fitness tracker, it’s definitely worth grabbing a bargain. (Garmin fitness trackers are also on sale—check out the deals, here).

The deals are live now, so you don’t have to wait around to *add to basket*. It’s as simple as heading to the Amazon Fitbit page and scrolling their deals.

Or, for more on these mega savings and handy info on which type of Fitbit to choose, keep scrolling. At the moment, Amazon has taken 44% off Fitbit Inspire trackers, 35% off the Fitbit Versa 2 trackers, and 30% off Fitbit Inspire HR trackers. That means you could save a whopping £26.99 on the Inspire, £70.00 off the Versa 2, and £31.00 off the Inspire HR.

Deal In Full:

Fitbit Inspire Health & Fitness Tracker , was £69.99, now £49.99



This is the simplest of Fitbit trackers on the market right now. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t boast some impressive stats: the Inspire may have a basic interface, but it’s water-resistant up to 50 metres and lasts, battery wise, for up to five days. Tracking wise, it records your daily step count, distance, active minutes and calories burned, and automatically recognizes workouts like walks, runs, swims, bike rides and more. It comes in a dark purple ‘sangria’, black, white or lilac. Which will you go for? View deal

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness smartwatch, was £199.99, now £129.99



Fitbit’s Versa 2 is the most similar to an Apple Watch but way more fitness-focused. There’s a built-in Alexa for weather updates and quick news bites, a sleep quality monitor and 24/7 heart rate tracking. Alongside seeing your workout stats in realtime, you can get notifications for calls, texts, calendar events and apps like Gmail and Facebook—plus send quick replies right from your wrist. Neat. View deal

Fitbit Inspire HR Health & Fitness smartwatch, was £89.00, now £63.00



Last but by no means least is the Inspire HR, a neat fitness tracker offering all-day activity tracking, sleep tracking, auto movement recognition (so you never miss tracking a workout) and reminders to move throughout the day for if you’ve been sat at your desk for too long. Plus, fun fact: if you buy an Inspire right now, you’ll also get a free 90-day trial of their Premium services, which include workouts, sleep management services and more in the Fitbit app. View deal

