The Bella Hadid salad is trending on TikTok - two nutritionists share their take on her go-to

If you're on TikTok, by now, you'll likely have seen the Bella Hadid salad doing the rounds.

The model stole the show at this year's fashion weeks, walking an impressive 19 shows and making headlines around the globe with that stunning Coperni spray paint moment.

Now, similar to the Jen An salad that went viral a few months back, one of her go-to meals has gone viral, garnering thousands of posts under the hashtag #BellaHadidsalad, with many fans and foodies alike shopping the ingredients themselves and making the salad at home.

So, what do two of our go-to nutritionists think of what's reported to be one of her go-to meals?

Two nutritionist's share their take on the viral Bella Hadid salad



A bit of background, first: it's a mix of rocket, red pepper, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan, and is dressed with a mix of salt, lemon juice, olive oil, and balsamic.

So what do the experts think?

According to Ardere nutritionist Lauren Windas (opens in new tab), the salad contains a wealth of whole food ingredients which are simple, easy to prepare, and delicious. Win, win, win.

"It's high in fibre and antioxidants from the vegetables, healthy fats from the olive oil and avocado, and offers some protein from the parmesan cheese (which is also virtually lactose-free for those of you with lactose intolerance,)" she shares.

Award-winning nutritionist Michaella Mazzoni agrees, adding that there are some great components to Bella's salad, particularly for hormonal health. "The dressing has a base of olive oil which is rich in omega 3 fatty acids, great for skin and lovely for hormone production," she explains.

Not only that, but the vinegar supports insulin sensitivity - crucial for steady energy and supporting hormone levels - and the avocado and peppers provide vitamin E, which she shares is great for skin health.

That said, she does point out that the salad is lacking in protein (opens in new tab)- a key macronutrient for satiety and keeping yourself full. So why is this important? Well, while there is no such thing as "good" or "bad" foods, all have things they do and things they don't - for example, boost your vitamin and mineral levels, give you energy, or keep you fuller for longer.

Opt for a meal that's low in protein and you'll likely end up feeling hungry again after an hour or two, shares the expert. "An addition of lean protein like grilled chicken, fish, beans or chickpeas would help to make it an even more nutrient-dense and balanced meal."

Sprinkling with sunflower or pumpkin seeds is also a good idea, as these help support both your estrogen and progesterone levels, she adds.

Windas agrees, adding: "Each of us have individual energy and macronutrient requirements to maintain nutritional balance, you might not feel satiated after consuming it as a meal."

Her advice is the same as Mazzoni's - look to pair this salad with some more protein such as chicken, fish, lentils, egg, or tofu, which will help to keep you fuller and energised for longer.

Are trending celebrity recipes good food inspiration?

Good question.

2022 has seen increasing interest in how our favourite stars build their healthy lifestyles, with everything from celebrity workouts to what they snack on hitting the headlines.

But is this trend a helpful inspiring way of making healthy living more appealing and accessible or does it encourage people to copy and paste others ways of living, rather than working out what works for them?

As a Health Editor, I think a bit of both. While it's always great to take inspiration for healthy living from our social media apps, it's important to remember that what works for you won't work for others, and so working out what your body responds well too is key.

So there you have it. A nutritionist-approved salad to add to your recipe rota. Will you be giving it a go?