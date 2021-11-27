Trending:

Black Friday air fryer deals: 50% off Tefal, Ninja and more

    • Looking for a Black Friday air fryer deal? I don’t blame you. As the owner of one, I can smugly tell you it’s a kitchen appliance you won’t regret buying.

    Fried food with a fraction of the oil from a normal fryer? What’s not to love? They’re super versatile, since they can cook chips, chicken and all sorts of dishes you want to make crispy, plus they’re much easier and cost-effective to run than their alternatives.

    So now that I’ve convinced you to make the switch, let’s look at some of the best Black Friday air fryer deals around shall we? There are loads of great bargains, from Ninja to Tefal and more. Shop them below.

    TEFAL ActiFry Genius+ FZ773840 Air Fryer, was £220, now £99 at Currys
    You only need one spoon of oil for up to 1.2kg food, so a little goes a long way. Its special ActiFry paddle stirs your food for you, so you don’t have to shake the pan to get a nice even fry. And the large 1.2-kg capacity gives you plenty of space to cook dishes for the whole family.

    Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 YV970840 Air Fryer, was £284, now £149 (48% off) at Amazon
    This uses less oil and does the stirring for you, making it an easy option. It has up to 54 smart program combos to cook all the parts of your meal to perfection and have them ready at the same time.

    Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 7.5L, was £229.99, now £179.99 at Ninja 
    You can only get this deal while stocks last, so hurry as over 50% have already been sold.

    Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer, was £249.99, now £179.99 at Ninja
    The large capacity grill that precisely cooks with perfect results and 6 cooking functions – Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat, Dehydrate and Grill.

    Philips Essential Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology, was £149.99, now £118.99 (21% off) at Amazon
    This small and compact air fryer promises to use 90% less fat than deep fryers.

    Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer with Rapid Air Circulation, as £69.00, now £40.99 (41% off) at Amazon
    This uses just one spoonful of oil and cooks 30% faster, so it’s a win win.

    PHILIPS HD9270/91 Air Fryer, was £199, now £149 at Currys
    Fry with little to no oil with the Philips HD9270/91 Air Fryer. Thanks to swirling hot air, you’ll get crispy, delicious deep-fried meals without submerging anything in oil. It fits five portions at once, making it just right for a bigger household.

    Is air fryer food healthier?

    It has been found that air fryers use around 70 to 80% less fat than deep fat fryers, so yes, they’re a much healthier alternative if you want at home chips.

    Are air fryers worth it?

    As well as the above point, using an air fryer will use less power than switching on and running your oven. Depending on what you cook and which machine you use, it does cook quicker too.

