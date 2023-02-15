The Confidence Issue

From sexual empowerment to positive ageing, we’ve rounded up expert tips and inspiration to help you navigate uncertainty and be comfortable in your own skin

If there’s one thing we’ve learned already this year it’s that women’s bodies and life choices are under more scrutiny than ever. From the misogyny and ageism directed at Madonna’s appearance at the Grammy awards to the disproportionate personal criticism levelled at every high-profile female politician or commentator who dares to put themselves in the spotlight, is it any wonder that so many women confess to feelings of self-doubt?

In this month’s Confidence special, we explore the ongoing pressure to conform to outdated stereotypes, and hear from inspirational writers who have followed their own path to sexual confidence and become empowered by age, rather than diminished by it. We also investigate the role the beauty industry has played in this conversation and the importance of financial confidence in a cost of living crisis.

It’s hard to think of a more fitting role model to lead our Confidence Issue than the trailblazing actor, director and mother Salma Hayek Pinault. In our exclusive interview she opens up about the challenge of being undermined at work, the politics of female sexuality, and growing into her power with age. It’s a hugely inspiring read and a beautiful shoot, which captures the real Salma and embodies the laid-back confidence of a woman who is done with being underestimated or sexualised via a male lens – and is genuinely owning her narrative.

Enjoy the issue.

(Image credit: Yu Tsai)

(Image credit: shutterstock Images)

(Image credit: Stocksy)

(Image credit: Stocksy)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Yu Tsai)