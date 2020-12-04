The age you should have your life sorted out (apparently)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The experts out there are always giving us the age milestones. There’s an age when you have the most friends, there’s the age when life is most expensive, there’s the age that you’re most likely to meet ‘the one’.

So it’ll come as no surprise that there’s also an age stamp on when you should have your life together.

Yep, if you’re worrying that you need to sort your life out and you’re not sure when you’re going to get around to it (we need to get through Ratched first, okay?) then take a look at this.

Beagle Street Life Insurance carried out a study to find out when we tend to have their careers, love lives and social relationships sorted out – and it’s 39. They surveyed 2,000 people to determine when everything falls into place for the average Brit.

Apparently, there are some milestones that we are predicted to hit earlier than that. According to the study, we should have secure friendships by 29, and ‘the one’ should have fallen into our laps by 31.

So what did the participants tell us?

A quarter of those involved in the study felt that their love life was a bit of a mess, and 55% said that they want to get organised but just haven’t got around to it yet. Same. 78% admitted they struggle with ‘life admin’ and 74% said they spend more time putting it off than doing anything about it.

Matthew Gledhill, managing director of Beagle Street Life Insurance, said: ‘I’m sure these survey findings will ring true with a lot of people. Life goes by at such a pace it’s often hard to get on top of our routine life admin, let alone making sure that we’re ‘living our best lives’.

‘Yet almost two thirds of people worry about the effect this lack of control could have on their loved ones.

‘While we reflect on the year just gone and look ahead to the next, perhaps it’s time to refocus on our priorities in life and make 2019 the year we get ourselves sorted.’

But don’t panic if your age doesn’t match up to any of the data. FYI, 44% of the participants also said that they didn’t think they’d ever have it all sorted.

