Trust Me, I'm a Longevity Expert—Joyspan Is the Wellness Buzzword to Pay Attention to This Year

When was the last time you felt pure, unadulterated joy? If you're anything like us, the chances are you might not even be able to remember. But hear this: experts reckon it might just be the longevity metric we're missing.

"Joy shouldn't be seen as a luxury; it's an important part of staying well," shares longevity expert, GP and founder of HUM2N, Dr Mohammed Enayat. "As a doctor, I see first-hand how emotional wellbeing influences physical health. People who feel connected, purposeful and able to enjoy life often cope better with stress, recover more quickly from illness and are more likely to look after their health in the long term."

The science stacks up here, too. Research reveals that, far from being an arbitrary concept, joy has a specific and measurable impact on wellbeing and resilience (check out this study, from the International Journal of Qualitative Studies on Health and Wellbeing). And the benefits aren't purely emotional, either. Further studies (such as this one, from the European Heart Journal) show that, in fact, cultivating joy promotes enhanced physical health, specifically for the heart and circulatory system.

With this in mind, we've spoken with top longevity and psychology experts to find out why joy matters, and how to increase what's termed our joyspan. Keep scrolling for more, but while you're here, do check out our expert-led wellbeing guides to how to find joy, how to harness self-worth through manifestation and the longevity trends worth skipping, plus read all about how one Health Writer got on when she incorporated Blue Zone habits for a month to boost healthspan and longevity, here.

Joyspan Is The Wellness Buzzword To Pay Attention To This Year, According To Experts

What is joyspan?

So, what exactly is joyspan - and why is it important? You're probably used to hearing terms such as lifespan and healthspan - put simply, joyspan is just an extension of these principles, applied to how much joy you feel, and how long for.

"Joyspan is the idea of measuring how much of our lives we spend experiencing genuine joy, purpose and fulfilment, rather than simply how long we live," shares Dr Enayat. "We often talk about lifespan and, more recently, healthspan, the number of years we stay healthy, but joyspan reminds us that living well is about more than avoiding illness."

Sounds pretty good, right? And the experts believe that the term could be just as pivotal for our overall health and wellbeing as both health and lifespan. Originally coined by gerontologist Dr Kerry Burnight in her book Joyspan: A Short Guide To Enjoying Your Long Life, the term encompasses more than simply living longer - it's about quality of life and longevity of enjoyment.

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But why does it matter so much? Psychotherapist at Coyne Medical, the aptly-named Dr Joy Conlon, explains. "Modern life has become incredibly efficient at helping us to survive and live longer, but not always at helping us feel alive inside," she tells MC UK. "Most people spend decades moving from one deadline to another: working to buy a house, dating to find a partner, parenting, paying endless bills and managing responsibilities. We are (necessarily) future-focused and multitasking.

"Our nervous system has adapted so well to this consistent focus on coping and surviving that it has gradually stopped noticing what feels good. We have deprioritised the things that bring us joy - and from a psychological perspective, this matters enormously. Our brains naturally pay more attention to problems than pleasures, in a concept known as negativity bias. This means that without consciously prioritising joyful experiences, many people can slowly drift into a life that feels productive, but emotionally flat."

What are the benefits of cultivating joyspan?

As touched on above, joyspan is crucial for both emotional and physical wellbeing. " Joy is not a luxury item; it's part of our psychological wellbeing," shares Dr Conlon. "People who experience more positive emotions tend to report lower stress, greater resilience, reduced anxiety, stronger relationships, better emotional regulation, improved creativity and higher life satisfaction.

"Positive emotions also help people recover more quickly after setbacks. Importantly, though, joy does not remove stress; it helps us bounce back from it."

Physiologically speaking, the benefits are also significant. "Physically, lower stress levels can help reduce blood pressure, improve immune function and support heart health," notes Dr Enayat. "People who feel happier are also more likely to stay active, eat well and stick to healthy routines, creating a positive cycle that benefits overall health."

Do some people naturally cultivate joyspan?

We know that in certain cultures, people tend to live longer, healthier lives - so, is there a link between these so-called 'Blue Zone' inhabitants and how much joy they're experiencing?

In a word: yes. "Some cultures appear to cultivate joy more naturally than others, not because life is easier, but because daily routines encourage connection and balance," shares Dr Conlon. "Researchers often point to the Blue Zones (regions where people live longer and healthier lives): Okinawa in Japan, Sardinia (Italy) and Ikaria (Greece) share several characteristics: strong family relationships, close communities, regular movement, shared meals, time outdoors, a slower pace of life and a clear sense of purpose, all of which help cultivate joy.

"Interestingly, none of these places focus on chasing happiness. Instead, they create lifestyles where joy naturally emerges. Countries such as Denmark and Finland also consistently rank highly in wellbeing research, partly because they place value on work-life balance, outdoor activities and spending time together."

How can we improve our joyspan?

While we can't offer you a Mediterranean postcode (trust us, we're working on it!), there are a number of expert-backed ways we can all boost our joyspan each and every day.

"Joy is not something we are simply born with or without," notes Dr Conlon. "Like any healthy habit, it can be nurtured and strengthened over time. Small, intentional changes to our daily lives can make a surprisingly big difference to how much joy we experience."

If you're ready to start seeking more joy, keep scrolling.

1. Make time and space for joy

We know what you're thinking: another thing to try and fit in. But hear us out: this doesn't (and really shouldn't) become yet another stick to beat ourselves with - we're talking just a few minutes, every day if possible.

"One of the simplest ways to increase your joyspan is to schedule joy into your diary," suggests Dr Conlon. "We carefully plan meetings, doctors’ appointments and gym sessions, yet many of us assume that joy will simply happen if we have time left over. More often than not, it does not. If spending time with friends, reading a good book, walking in nature or doing something creative makes you feel good, treat it as something worth protecting in your diary rather than something you will get around to one day."

2. Slow downand enjoy the small moments

Again, we get that this is so much easier said than done - so start small.

"Notice the small moments," says Dr Conlon. "Our brains are naturally wired to pay more attention to problems than pleasures, which means many joyful experiences pass us by unnoticed. Slowing down long enough to savour your morning coffee, appreciate the warmth of the sun, laugh during a conversation or notice the smell of freshly cut grass can have a powerful effect over time.

"Joy is rarely found in one big moment; it is usually built from hundreds of small ones."

3. Notice what drains you

Cultivating joy isn't just about allowing the good stuff in - it's also about learning to let go of what isn't serving you and your happiness.

"It's worth paying attention to what drains your energy," shares Dr Enayat. "Constantly checking emails, endlessly scrolling social media or always putting yourself last can slowly chip away at your wellbeing. Often, it's the small daily habits rather than the big life changes that have the greatest impact."

4. Connection is key

Book in that girls' night, pronto.

"Strong relationships are probably the biggest factor in creating more joy," shares Dr Enayat. "Spending time with people we care about has a huge impact on our wellbeing."

5. Rediscover play

Last but not least, try reconnecting with your inner child for a quick and instant joy boost.

"Finally, give yourself permission to play," suggests Dr Conlon. "Do things just for the sake of it. As children, we laugh, explore and play without feeling guilty, but as adults, many of us become so focused on being productive that we forget play has a purpose. Whether it is dancing in the kitchen, trying a new hobby, being creative or simply laughing until your sides hurt, playfulness is not a luxury or a sign of immaturity. It is one of the healthiest ways we can reconnect with ourselves and with the joy that already exists in everyday life."

Shop MC UK's essential joy-promoting go-tos now:

Diptyque Baies Classic Scented Candle £63 at John Lewis Now, we know material things shouldn't be the only things to spark joy, but who are we to argue with a Diptyque candle? Baies is the cult classic we all lust after. Papier Journal £20 at Papier Nothing sparks joy for us quite like a new journal, and the habit is scientifically backed, too. Grab yours at Papier - good luck choosing! The White Company Spa Nourish Soothing Bath & Body Soak £35 at The White Company Last but not least, fill your cup right to the top and enjoy a soothing soak. Even better - try it in the middle of the day, rather than right at the end, to really up the decadence levels. This soothing bath soak always helps us relax and restore.