A Gynaecologist Explains Why Your Cycle Feels More Difficult During a Heatwave—And How to Make It a Bit More Bearable

​Picture the scene: it's 28°C outside, every window in your house is flung open in a futile attempt to summon a breeze, and you’re working from home in little more than your underwear, rotating between whichever surface feels remotely cool. The last thing you need is your period arriving uninvited.

Whether you’re someone who breezes through your cycle or someone who spends a week every month negotiating with a hot water bottle, having your period during a heatwave feels like an entirely different sport, requiring a different level of skill. The bloating somehow feels bigger. The fatigue hits harder. The headaches linger longer. You’re sweaty, irritable, struggling to sleep and questioning why your body suddenly feels incapable of functioning at a normal level.

If you’ve recently found yourself lying spread-eagled in front of a fan, clutching an electrolyte drink and wondering whether your period is genuinely worse this month or whether you’re simply being humbled by the weather, welcome to what appears to be a very crowded corner of womanhood.

Undoubtedly, there comes a point in this crossover where the questions start rolling in. Why do I feel so much more exhausted? Why am I suddenly so bloated? Why does PMS feel like it’s been dialled up several notches? And perhaps most importantly: is any of this actually in my head?

As it turns out - no. We know hormones can influence everything from our mood and energy levels to our sleep and appetite, but fewer of us stop to consider what happens when those shifts collide with extreme heat. Below, experts explain whether fluctuations in oestrogen and progesterone affect how we tolerate hot weather, plus why some phases of the menstrual cycle feel harder in a heatwave.

This isn’t just another guide on surviving summer while bleeding, bloated and battling PMS - it's an investigation into why our bodies seem to respond differently when temperatures soar, plus what experts say we can do about it.

Period feel worse during a heatwave? Here's why

First Things First: Why Does My Period Feel Worse During a Heatwave?

If it feels like your period symptoms have dialled up several notches the moment the temperature rises, that’s because they probably have. It’s not just one thing at play. It’s a multi-layered situation. Or, less politely: everything that can be involved is involved, all at once.

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To make sense of that overlap, we spoke to Dr Nirusha Kumaran, a GP and Functional and Longevity Medicine Physician. “Hot weather places an additional physiological demand on the body at a time when many women are already navigating hormonal fluctuations, changes in fluid balance, and increased energy requirements," she explains. "When you add heat to the equation, the body must work harder to regulate temperature, maintain hydration, and support circulation. This can leave women feeling more fatigued, light-headed, bloated, or emotionally sensitive.

Which may explain the surge in struggle: your cycle and extreme heat are both drawing on the same internal systems at the same time, and neither is especially willing to cooperate.

And there’s evidence this overlap is doing more than simply making you feel a bit off. A 2026 study of nearly 20,000 people found chronic exposure to extreme heat was associated with lower levels of oestradiol, progesterone and testosterone. Given these hormones help regulate mood, energy, pain and fluid balance, it’s easy to see why period symptoms can suddenly feel dialled up.

Now for our second layer - inflammation. As Dr Charis Chambers, OB-GYN and gynaecologist at Clue, explains, “Menstruation is already an inflammatory process, and heat exposure independently activates similar pathways. Put together, the body isn’t simply responding twice - it’s responding louder.” Cue increased sensitivity. More fatigue. And a slightly reduced tolerance for absolutely everything.

And yes - bloating doesn’t escape the equation either. It’s one of several ways the body tends to feel a little more “off” when heat and hormones collide, which is why everything feels a little more… expanded than expected.

The Hormone-Heat Connection: Why Certain Phases of Your Cycle Feel Harder Than Others

The plot thickens when you factor in where you are in your cycle.

As Chambers explains, not all phases respond to heat in the same way, largely due to the opposing roles of oestrogen and progesterone in regulating your body’s temperature; one helping the body release heat, the other working against it.

“Oestrogen helps the body release heat more easily and lowers core body temperature, whereas progesterone increases body temperature and slows down the body’s cooling response.”

This becomes most noticeable in the luteal phase - the two weeks before your period (a collective shudder at the thought), when progesterone is at its highest. “It’s the point in the cycle where the body is already operating at a slightly elevated baseline temperature, with a less responsive cooling system.”

Ladies, you guessed it... in a heatwave, that matters. Your body is effectively layering heat on heat, working with an internal cooling system that’s not exactly firing on all cylinders.

No prizes for guessing what follows: fatigue, headaches, dizziness, and that familiar overheated, slightly irritable feeling that creeps in faster than usual.

From here, the picture widens. Even bloating has more going on beneath the surface. “It isn’t simply water retention misbehaving, but a mix of fluid redistribution and vascular changes influenced by shifting oestrogen and progesterone,” says Chambers.

Put simply, heat doesn’t just dehydrate - it changes how fluid is moved and managed in the body. “During menstruation, when inflammatory activity is already higher, these effects don’t just stack - they amplify.”

But of course, it's not just your body that gets dragged into the equation. No one needs convincing that this isn’t just a physical experience - it can also affect mood. Recent research suggests that heat stress can disrupt sleep and interact with stress and inflammatory pathways involved in mood regulation. Add poor sleep into the mix, and everything gets amplified.

Which brings us to a slightly inconvenient reality: some phases of your cycle are just less heat-compatible than others.

Why PMDD, Endometriosis and Migraines Can Feel Worse in Hot Weather

Managing PMDD, endometriosis or migraines during a heatwave can feel a bit like playing a game on hard mode. Not because the condition itself is changing, but because many of the systems that help keep symptoms in check suddenly have more to contend with.

As Dr Martin Hirsch, gynaecologist, explains: “While heatwaves do not appear to alter the underlying biology of conditions such as endometriosis or PMDD, they can amplify many of the factors that make these conditions challenging.” Less a flare-up out of nowhere (always my default thought), and more background systems becoming harder to keep in balance at once.

“Sleep, pain and migraine pathways are central to this. Hot nights disrupt sleep, and poor sleep is closely linked to increased pain sensitivity, lower mood and more frequent migraine attacks - enough on its own to tip things from manageable to not.”

For endometriosis specifically, there’s also the nervous system to consider. “A 2021 review suggests many people with chronic pelvic pain develop central sensitisation, where the nervous system becomes more responsive to pain signals. While heat doesn’t directly worsen the condition itself, factors commonly associated with heatwaves - disrupted sleep, physical stress and exhaustion - can make pain feel more intense and harder to regulate.”

And it doesn’t stop there. As Chambers explains, “heat stress activates many of the same inflammatory, hormonal and neurological pathways already involved in these conditions. In PMDD, it can further disrupt systems linked to mood regulation. In endometriosis, it adds to an already inflammatory environment. And for migraines, dehydration, physiological stress, and changes in blood flow can all lower the threshold for an attack.

The reassuring news is that small, practical changes can make a noticeable difference. Cue the practical bit.

How To Survive Your Period During a Heatwave: 5 Expert-Backed Strategies That Actually Help

Below, Dr Charis Chambers shares their top tips for getting through your period during a heatwave.

1. Cool the body, not just the room

Our first instinct in a heatwave is to head for the coolest room - and, if you’re lucky enough, the air conditioning. Don’t shoot the messenger, but that’s not always the most effective fix for your body itself. Chambers explains that active cooling tends to work better. Think cool showers, cold flannels on the neck or chest, or anything that brings your core temperature down directly, not just the air around you.

TDLR: fans alone can actually lose effectiveness in extreme heat and may even contribute to dehydration if humidity is high.

2. Protect your sleep like it’s part of your treatment plan

We only need a few bad nights’ sleep in the heat to understand how much of a driver it is in making PMS, PMDD, migraine and pain worse. As Dr Chambers suggests, one of the most effective starting points is simple: cooling the bedroom, cooling the body before bed (think showers or cold compresses), and keeping the room as dark as possible.

If it takes several cold showers to get you there, then consider it part of the process.

3. Move earlier, move smarter

A personal favourite of mine, as someone who becomes increasingly frustrated when her routine Pilates classes are met with a period-heatwave combo. This isn’t a “stop exercising” situation - it’s a “work with your body, not against it” situation. Shift movement to the cooler parts of the day (early mornings or evenings) and dial down the intensity when symptoms are heavier.

Think yoga, Pilates or lighter strength work - enough to feel the benefits, without layering on extra heat and stress.

4. Hydration, but make it strategic

Heat loves to drain you in the background - and that fluid loss on your period can show up as fatigue, dizziness and migraines. So, it’s not just about drinking water when you suddenly realise you feel awful - it’s about keeping hydration steady all day, with electrolytes in the mix if you’re feeling depleted, bloated or headachy.

5. Think about what’s quietly increasing heat load

As much as I love to blame the heat on my increased period symptoms, Dr Chambers points out that not everything comes down to hormones and heat - some medications can also play a role, including SSRIs, anticholinergic drugs and hormonal treatments, which may interfere with temperature regulation. If symptoms feel particularly bad in hot weather, she suggests it’s worth a quick check-in with a clinician.

MC’s Essentials for Surviving a Heatwave on Your Period