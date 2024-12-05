Want to be cosy and stylish this season? These are the irresistible new loungewear pieces we’re eyeing from Savage x Fenty’s Christmas collection
Here to sleigh
As the ultimate multihyphenate, we’re yet to find anything that Rihanna can’t do. While her highly successful pop music career put her on the map, it’s her thriving business empire that proves ‘triple threat’ is an understatement. From her beauty editor-approved makeup brand Fenty to her capsule lingerie range Savage, everything Rihanna touches turns to gold. Or, should we say — red.
If all you want for Christmas is a touch of RiRi’s confidence and swagger, you’re in luck. Just in time for the festive season, the icon has dropped her Savage x Fenty Christmas collection. Full of sultry lace and cosy pyjama sets, the red hot range is perfect for winter nights spent in. And with 50 per cent off sitewide, you can save on affordable and size inclusive apparel until December 19.
With Christmas a few weeks away, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite pieces that we’ll be gifting our loved ones and adding to our stay-at-home rotation.
Our Savage x Fenty top picks
Keep your toes toasty this winter with these gloriously soft fluffy slippers. Pair it with a matching satin robe and you’ll nail instant cosy glam.
Available as a three-piece gift set, this dreamy ensemble will make for an easy and timeless present they’ll wear throughout this Christmas and beyond. Or better yet, snag the set for yourself as you count down the days until Santa pays a visit.
With its super stretchy fabric and elastic waistband, this fitted pyjama pant will keep you chic and comfy through baking sessions, gift wrapping and beyond.
Prepare to turn up the heat this season with this flattering burgundy romper. With a super stretchy waffle knit fabric and flattering bows at the hips, it’ll effortlessly carry you though self-care Sundays and date nights in.
Found: the perfect matching Christmas PJs. With sizes catering to bubs, tots, kids and adults, Savage x Fenty’s hooded onesie range will keep everyone toasty and fashionably festive for this year’s family photo.
Isabella Noyes is an e-commerce content writer from Sydney, Australia. She has written for titles including ELLE, Women's Health, PEDESTRIAN.TV, Refinery29, LADbible, Kotaku, Lifehacker, Gizmodo, Vice and more. In 2023, Isabella was nominated for Best New Journalist at the Samsung IT Journalism Awards
