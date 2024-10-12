6 personalised jewellery buys perfect for the person who always insists they want ‘nothing’

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Posh Totty. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

From Hailey Bieber’s wraparound rings to Kate Middleton’s emerald green earrings that sparked hundreds of dupes, we love a jewellery moment as much as the next style enthusiast. But when we’re buying a piece as a gift for someone else, our focus is less trend, more treasured keepsake when it comes to the selection process.

It’s for this reason that personalised jewellery – whether it features the recipient’s name, initials, zodiac or even their birthstone – holds a special place in our heart. Enter: Posh Totty .

Based in Brighton, the jewellery brand specialises in handmade, meaningful keepsakes that can be customised down to the very last detail including engraving, metal type and chain length. All of Posh Totty’s pieces are made ethically and with love , using recycled sterling silver and gold. In fact, approximately 98 per cent of the precious metal that the brand uses is recycled.

This year, Posh Totty – which has the largest female-led jewellery workshop in the south of England and counts Fearne Cotton among its loyal devotees – will celebrate its 20th birthday. And to celebrate, you can score 10% off your next order when you join the brand’s VIP Club. As a member, you’ll be given exclusive access to special offers, behind-the-scenes content, events and even a little something extra on your birthday.

Need an excuse to use that discount? With Christmas just a few months away, we’ve rounded up some of the pieces we’ll be shopping for our loved ones (or, let’s be real, ourselves). Happy shopping!

Our top Posh Totty picks

Script Name Necklace £75 at Posh Totty Know someone who loves Sex and The City? Treat them to their very own Carrie Bradshaw-esque necklace with this piece that’s available in either 18ct Yellow Gold or 18ct Rose Gold plating.

Small Round Kintsugi Locket Necklace £95 at Posh Totty In Japan, ‘Kintsugi’ is an art form where broken things are restored with gold. The perfect memento for a loved one who has endured hardship this year, this thoughtful locket (which opens to a photo of your choosing) is sure to be a timeless treasure in their jewellery box.

Italic Initial & Bee Charm Bracelet £55 at Posh Totty Perfect for the Bridgerton fan in your life, this charm bracelet is available in your choice of 18ct yellow gold or 18ct rose gold. It comes complete with an adorable little honey bee, as well as their initial.

Textured Confetti Birthstone Crescent Moon Necklace £95 at Posh Totty Does your giftee love to layer necklaces? This Crescent Moon Necklace will be the perfect addition to their collection. Make it extra special by selecting up to four birthstones that represent your friendship group or your family for an extra-special touch.

'You & Me' Lobster Birthstone Signet Ring £149 at Posh Totty As we all learned from Friends, lobsters are one of the few animals in the world that mate for life. As a symbol of lifelong love, this stunning signet ring is a no-brainer to gift for your other half. Just be sure to buy yourself one to match!