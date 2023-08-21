Levi’s are for life: Here’s how the iconic brand can see you from work to the weekend and beyond

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Levi's. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For most of us, denim is a staple part of our wardrobe, acting as the foundation for everything from effortless everyday outfits to the eternally chic jeans and a nice top. Working for all age groups, styles and scenarios, there really is nothing like throwing on a great pair of jeans or an on-trend oversized trucker jacket to give your outfit a little added edge.

And, if there’s one brand that fulfills all our denim needs, as well as key pieces to wear alongside them, it’s Levi’s. Founded in 1853, they’re the original creator of high-quality denim that’s equal parts classic and cool, and even over 150 years later, they’re showing no signs of stopping.

(Image credit: Levi's)

The brand's latest campaign, Back in Blue, champions all things denim for all stages of life. From back to school style, for youths looking to express their personality, to denim appropriate office-wear that feels tasteful and timeless, these pieces will have you wondering how you ever got dressed without them.

For the office, pair the iconic 501 original jeans, which feature a classic straight leg fit in 12 wearable shades, with their Nola stripe shirt and loafers, then re-work your jeans with trainers and the Dry Good's wrap t-shirt for a more relaxed look. And, let's not forget the Levi's Trucker Jacket, which has been around for over 50 years and is sure to work hard in your wardrobe for years to come.

Plus, you can complete your looks with on-trend accessories in the form of classic backpacks for busy days, or, their mini icon tote bag, which gives a playful nod to the mini bag trend. One things for sure, whatever your day holds, Levi's have you covered.

Ready to get shopping? Here’s our edit of the best Levi’s pieces to add to your wardrobe ASAP.