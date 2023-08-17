Looking for chic and stylish kidswear? Jacadi Paris’ Fall-Winter collection is the answer

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Jacadi Paris. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

Finding childrens clothing that feels fun without compromising on style is no easy feat, especially if your little one also has opinions when it comes to their outfits. Thankfully, Jacadi Paris’ Fall-Winter collection is here and it effortlessly bridges the gap between classic French elegance and fun, whimsical design, for a modern take on childrenswear.

Designed to reflect your child's unique personality, the Fall-Winter collection is filled with distinctive pieces that put a fun twist on classic Parisian styles. Whether your child wants to go bold and bright in punchy pastel shades and fun graphics, or, channel Parisian chic with the French Touch collection, there's something to suit all styles and occasions. Plus, as all the pieces are crafted in Jacadi’s Paris-based workshops, featuring exclusive designs and prints, you’ll be able to find something that feels unlike anything else in your child's wardrobe.



(Image credit: Jacadi Paris)

With pieces available for both boys and girls, from newborn to 12 years, there's something for all stages of childhood. For prestige back to school style, look no further than their smart shirting and tailored trousers, while their preppy Chic La Rentrée collection takes inspiration from the catwalks and includes varsity inspired bomber jackets and chunky loafers for a fun yet fashion forward feel.

And, as quality craftsmanship is at the heart of everything they do, Jacadi Paris’ timeless designs are created to last, meaning you can invest in pieces that your child will love for seasons to come. Alongside using high quality materials and design techniques, they also put comfort and functionality at the forefront, making them the perfect fit for active kids who are always on-the-go.

Ready to get shopping? Treat your little one and add these pieces to your basket ASAP.