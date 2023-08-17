Looking for chic and stylish kidswear? Jacadi Paris’ Fall-Winter collection is the answer
In partnership with Jacadi Paris
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Finding childrens clothing that feels fun without compromising on style is no easy feat, especially if your little one also has opinions when it comes to their outfits. Thankfully, Jacadi Paris’ Fall-Winter collection is here and it effortlessly bridges the gap between classic French elegance and fun, whimsical design, for a modern take on childrenswear.
Designed to reflect your child's unique personality, the Fall-Winter collection is filled with distinctive pieces that put a fun twist on classic Parisian styles. Whether your child wants to go bold and bright in punchy pastel shades and fun graphics, or, channel Parisian chic with the French Touch collection, there's something to suit all styles and occasions. Plus, as all the pieces are crafted in Jacadi’s Paris-based workshops, featuring exclusive designs and prints, you’ll be able to find something that feels unlike anything else in your child's wardrobe.
With pieces available for both boys and girls, from newborn to 12 years, there's something for all stages of childhood. For prestige back to school style, look no further than their smart shirting and tailored trousers, while their preppy Chic La Rentrée collection takes inspiration from the catwalks and includes varsity inspired bomber jackets and chunky loafers for a fun yet fashion forward feel.
And, as quality craftsmanship is at the heart of everything they do, Jacadi Paris’ timeless designs are created to last, meaning you can invest in pieces that your child will love for seasons to come. Alongside using high quality materials and design techniques, they also put comfort and functionality at the forefront, making them the perfect fit for active kids who are always on-the-go.
Ready to get shopping? Treat your little one and add these pieces to your basket ASAP.
Shop Jacadi Paris' Fall-Winter Collection
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
These are the 9 best pedicure shades to take to your next appointment, according to the pros
Fancy toes year-round
By Tori Crowther
-
How to nail French-girl make-up, according to an exceptionally chic French girl
Violette Serrat discusses the undeniable power of French-girl make-up
By Lisa Oxenham
-
"I never knew addressing my gut health issues could lead to weight loss - seven months later, I'm stronger than ever"
All hail Tim Spector.
By Ally Head