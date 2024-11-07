I’m officially in holiday season shopping mode thanks to these new-in Gap pieces

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Gap. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

If there’s anything I’ve learned throughout the years as a shopping expert, it’s that it’s never too early to start your holiday shopping. With brands unveiling new collections and bargains you do not want to miss out on during this time of year, I’m always looking to secure the best deals around.

This year, however, I’m aiming to do all of my Christmas shopping under a single retailer to avoid copious scrolling and ensure I can secure the bulk of my presents in one go. As someone who has developed a strong affinity for online shopping, the more I can do online, the better.

During my usual scrolling session, I stumbled upon Gap’s website and, after scouring it, managed to create a twelve-piece wish list that I’m secretly hoping my loved ones manage to get their hands on. Covering women’s, men’s and kids, Gap’s new-in section holds a robust assortment of holiday gifts that have a strong design aesthetic and quality whilst retaining a high-street price range.

The American retailer has been at the forefront of American style since its inception in 1969. Championing originality through high-quality pieces and true wardrobe essentials, Gap has had an impeccable year. Collaborating with Dôen earlier this year and introducing an exclusive range in partnership with Paddington this autumn/winter. It is no wonder why Gap is delivering a stellar new in-section this season.

This season, the brand is introducing its latest capsule range, CashSoft fabric, with a focus on seamless design. Ranging across all of its usual ready-to-wear categories, the CashSoft collection is a bestseller due to its buttery-soft knitwear and focus on hero pieces.

The luxurious fabric is crafted in a midweight plush yarn and refined with a unique technique that offers everyday, easy luxury. Like cashmere, CashSoft requires no dry-cleaning, making it ideal for those looking to invest in key capsule wardrobe pieces or, like me, those looking for the perfect holiday gifts for all loved ones.

The holiday collection includes elevated basics like crew-neck jumpers, knitted cardigans, and baggy jeans, which have instantly become a signature range for Gap and an easy go-to for all of your holiday gifting needs. With pieces coming in different colourways to appeal to all tastes and styling preferences, the range is bound to have something for everyone.

Below, I have rounded up my top womenswear picks across the CashSoft collection and their latest new-in pieces worth the investment. Trust me, these aren’t the sort of buys you want to scroll past.

Brown CashSoft Mock Neck Ribbed Knit Jumper £40 at Gap For your neutral lovers, this chocolate brown jumper can be easily paired with denim for an everyday look or with leather trousers at night for Christmas parties.

Cool Brown Belted Double-Faced Wool Wrap Scarf Coat £175 at Gap Nothing beats a two-in-one wardrobe hero, and this wool wrap coat is a great investment piece that I can guarantee they will not dare to think about exchanging.

Blue Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans £50 at Gap Baggy jeans are here to stay. This pair is made with an ultra-soft, non-stretch material that helps ensure a great fit.

Cream CashSoft Zip Through Knitted Hoodie £50 at Gap Silky smooth, and buttery soft, this knitted hoodie from Gap’s CashSoft range is an indulgent gift we'd all love to receive.

Beige CashSoft Relaxed Knitted Trousers £40 at Gap Luxe loungewear is always well received. Paired with the knitted hoodie above, these soft trousers are a great loungewear staple.

Cream Stripe CashSoft Rib Scarf £25 at Gap A classic stocking filler, this colourful knitted scarf is the perfect pop of colour to dress up an otherwise neutral look.

Black CashSoft Waistcoat £30 at Gap Great for party season, this CashSoft waistcoat is a great investment piece for the colder months that are guaranteed to make any loved one happy.

Black CashSoft Pleated Trousers £50 at Gap Looking to gift a comfy pair of office-friendly trousers? Look no further than this pair. Featuring the sleek look of a classic pair of wide-leg trousers, it offers an added touch of warmth and comfort.

Red CashSoft Textured Crew Neck Jumper £35 at Gap Red has long cemented itself as the colour of the season; this cherry-red jumper, with its boxy silhouette, is at the top of my wish list.

Red Matching Family Christmas 100% Cotton Long Sleeve Stripe Pyjamas £50 at Gap I know I’m not alone when I say that pyjamas are one of the best gifts to receive. This 100% cotton pair comes in a relaxed silhouette for extra comfort.

Red Modal Pyjama Long Sleeved Shirt £25 at Gap This long-sleeved pyjama top is made from fibres produced from trees harvested in sustainable forests. It’s breezy and stretchy for all-night comfort.