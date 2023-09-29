Your autumn accessories just got an upgrade thanks to this quiet luxury bag collection

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Aspinal of London. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For a handbag to earn a space in my collection it needs to tick three boxes: it has to look elegant, work with a multitude of outfits and feature quality craftsmanship to ensure it will last for years to come. When it comes to achieving this criteria, there’s one brand that always hits the mark and their latest collection may just be their best yet. I’m talking about Aspinal of London and their newly launched, Woven Collection.

The 42-piece collection, which includes everything from work-ready totes and chic clutch bags to coordinating accessories in the form of gloves, scarves and purses, builds upon Aspinal of London’s signature style while also elevating it to the next level, to create one of a kind pieces that you’ll find yourself excited to reach for each day.

(Image credit: Aspinal of London)

Woven by hand using the brand’s signature luxury leather, the collection features three distinctive weave patterns, each offering a unique look and feel. From the more traditional pebble weave to the statement houndstooth print, it’s easy to find a design to suit all styles, moods and occasions, while also still ensuring the sophisticated, quiet-luxury look Aspinal of London are known for.

As well as the distinctive weave design, each piece in the collection is tied together through a chic neutral colour palette of tan, navy, ivory and black. Not only does this ensure they work effortlessly together but it will also allow them to fit seamlessly into your wardrobe as the perfect capsule accessories collection.

(Image credit: Aspinal of London)

Wondering which styles to treat yourself to first? The redesigned Hobo bag is a classic for a reason and will be the perfect companion for weekend day trips or busy days running errands. The evening clutch, available in houndstooth and classic black, will quickly become your go-to once Christmas party season rolls around, and, for days at the office, the London tote is roomy enough to fit all the essentials, including a laptop.

Plus, if you want to finish your look with matching accessories, the shadow stripe silk scarves make the perfect finishing touch. Wear around your neck, or, for a fun twist tie them around your bag handle for a chic styling hack.

Ready to get shopping? Simply scroll down to see the collection for yourself.