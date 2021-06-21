Amazon Prime Day 2021 is happening right now – here’s everything to know

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We’ve been shopping online this past year more than ever before – and more often than not, on Amazon. So naturally we’re all over the Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals right now.

New to the joys of Amazon Prime Day? Essentially, it gives Prime members the opportunity to shop mega exclusive discounts. Think of it like a mini Black Friday for Amazon Prime customers only. This year it runs between 00:01am on Monday 21 June until 23:59pm on Tuesday 22 June.

You’ll need to be a Prime member to get access to these amazing deals, but you can get a free trial *now* by signing up below. And voila, you can access the savings straight away.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Quick links



What are the best Amazon Prime Day deals today?

You have to be pretty eagle-eyed to bag yourself the best deals, with Amazon releasing new offers as often as every five minutes(!). But fortunately, we’ve done the hard work for you by scouring the (virtual) shelves for the biggest savings.

The best Prime Day beauty deals still on sale Amazon Prime Day fashion deals our editor is loving

Some of the current highlights that Prime members can shop right now include:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – was £349.95 , now £279

Noise cancelling headphones are the perfect investment to make on Amazon Prime Day, with these over ear headphones by Bose on offer, boasting wireless bluetooth, Alexa voice control and a built-in microphone. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch – was £199.99, now £119.00

The Versa 2 is the most similar to an Apple Watch, but with more of a fitness focus. Alexa is built-in for weather and news update, plus there’s a sleep quality monitor and 24/7 heart rate tracking. You’ll see your workout stats in realtime and can get notifications for calls, texts, calendar events and apps like Gmail and Facebook – and send quick replies wherever you are, right from your wrist. Sign us up! View Deal

Oral B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush – was £299.99 , now £100

Electric toothbrushes are an essential, but they’re normally on the pricey side, and if you want a quality one, it could put you back a few hundred pounds. Right now in the Amazon Prime sale, you can save yourself just under £200 on this electric toothbrush from Oral B. It comes with four brush heads, travel case, six cleaning modes and links up to your smartphone via an app. This is not a drill, we repeat. This is not a drill! View Deal

Le Creuset Signature Casserole, Enamelled Cast Iron – was £230 , now £164.48

Le Creuset cast iron casserole pots are the most sought-after kitchen staples, ideal for curries, soups, paellas, tagines and any other dinner party dish. The only issue is the price tag, with these colourful pots costing big money, so when there’s a flash sale, it’s wise to jump on it. View Deal

GIGI 2 Personal Massager and G-spot Vibrator – was 99 , now £89

This one’s for the G spot, ladies. Promising to ‘unlock the G-spot orgasm for every woman’, it uses powerful, near-silent vibrations during G-spot massage. Ooh, the tip is designed to be flipped over so the GIGI two becomes a clitoral massager, too. View Deal

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 runs from Monday 21 June 2021 at 12am to Tuesday 22 June 2021 at 11:59pm. Prime Day was held in autumn last year, delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year it has returned to its summertime schedule.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a kind of flash sale of enormous discounts on the site, with 2021 being its seventh year in existence. At midnight on 21 June 2021, Amazon will start slashing prices on everything from tech to fashion for all Prime customers.

Over 100,000 products are expected to be on offer over the two day shopping holiday – including some of Amazon’s own-brand products, like Alexa and Kindle – so now’s the time to buy if they’ve been in your ‘saved for later’ for weeks. New offers are rolled out as often as every five minutes, so keep checking back here for the best live deals!

How much does Amazon Prime cost in the UK?

If you’ve used up your 30-day free trial, an Amazon Prime membership in the UK costs £79 per year, or £7.99 a month. If you’re a student, it’s considerably cheaper at just £39 per year or £3.99 a month – and you get a six month free trial instead of the regular 30 days.

As well as Prime Day deals, you’ll also get access to Lightning Deals half an hour early, beating the crowds well before they sell out. Access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Music are also included.

As well as access to exclusive deals, members are also bumped up to a priority delivery tier with free same-day and one-day delivery options. You can even receive your products in as short a time as one hour – but don’t panic if that’s not ideal. Simply turn on No-Rush Delivery and it’ll push back your delivery to a time that’s more convenient.

How do I shop the Amazon Prime Day deals?

You will need a Prime membership to get your hands on those all-important Amazon Prime Day 2021 savings. But it doesn’t have to cost you, as they offer a 30-day free trial – simply sign up below to get in on the shopping fun now.

Is Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday better?

Prime Day is fairly similar to Black Friday on Amazon, with the e-tailer offering huge savings on both events. When it comes to other sites however, Black Friday is by far the bigger occasion, with few other retailers marking Prime Day.

That said, Amazon has such a broad choice of products on offer that it’s well worth keeping your eyes on your favourites for a flash deal. If you plan well and do both, you can scatter your money-spending over two months rather than one.

What type of deals are on Prime Day?

With literally thousands of deals across Amazon’s broad selection, there are usually two types of bargains: Deals of the Day and Lightning Deals.

Amazon Lightning Deals

Amazon runs Lightning Deals, something that is rolled out as often as every five minutes on Prime Day. And just to add to the pressure, these deals will come with a little timer and availability bar showing how many are left in stock. Fun, right?

Top tip: Be sure to act quick with Lightning deals – in fact, buy a product within 15 minutes of putting it in your shopping cart. Any longer than that, Amazon will automatically eject the item and you’ll have to start all over and fight the rest of the crowd for it again.

Amazon Flash Deals

Throughout the week, a few products (in small numbers) that are very rarely on sale will be available at a massively discounted price. They’re usually only on sale for a matter of hours, so you have to be on it on the day, as they’ll be gone in, well, a flash… Get it?

If you’ve missed out on anything, you can always try your luck by joining a waitlist on a product – in case they restock, or somebody changes their mind about a big purchase.

Do other retailers offer Prime Day deals?

Amazon Prime Day – as its name suggests – is only done by Amazon, but other retailers, like John Lewis, have been known to get involved in terms of price-matching, offering similar deals on certain products during the sale. We would definitely recommend checking in case something on your wish list sells out.

Prime Day runs until 11:59pm Tuesday, so if you want to get those savings in, you should probably act *fast*.

We will keep this page updated so check back here for the best deals as and when they’re released.