I'm a fashion editor and I've been gatekeeping this jewellery brand—but it's finally time to share

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with 886 The Royal Mint. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

If I asked you what springs to mind when I say The Royal Mint, you’d probably say craftsmanship, quality and coins - most definitely coins. What may not come to mind however is jewellery and that’s why the brand I’m about to introduce to you has been one of fashion’s best kept secrets since it launched in 2022. 886 The Royal Mint, is a luxury jewellery brand created by the original coin makers and their pieces offer all the timeless elegance, artistry and expertise you’d expect from a brand with such an iconic heritage.

Committed to creating jewellery that exudes luxury, 886 brings together incredible craftsmanship and quality materials to create pieces that feel truly special. Drawing on the skill of Britain’s oldest maker, their solid gold and silver pieces are ‘struck’ like coins rather than cast, making their jewellery denser and stronger to ensure it will stand the test of time.

And this isn’t their only commitment to longevity, 886 also pride themselves on their sustainability practices too by using recycled materials to give a second life to e-waste gold and x-ray silver. This means each of their pieces are not only designed to last within your own jewellery collection but that they also pro-long the life span of the materials too. Sounds pretty special right?

(Image credit: 886 The Royal Mint)

While heritage and craftsmanship may be at the heart of 886 however, they definitely don’t compromise on style either. Offering pieces that feel both chic and contemporary, their collection is filled with delicate pendants, perfect for layering, as well as minimalist hoop earrings and rings which can be stacked and styled with ease.

It’s for this reason they’ve become a go-to for stylists and fashion editors alike as well as A-listers including Emily Ratajakowski, Lashana Lynch and Mabel to name a few. My personal obsession? Their structured bangles, which Em Rata wore a variation of earlier this year, are perfect for creating an on trend 00’s look.

(Image credit: 886 The Royal Mint)

Now I've filled you in on all the reasons why I'm a huge fan of 886 I’m sure you’re already filling your basket with their iconic pieces. If you need more convincing however, I’m about to make it even better as we're offering Marie Claire readers 20% off selected items with the code MARIECLAIRE20. Ends midnight 17/10, one use per customer.

Plus, I've also pulled together an edit of all my favourite pieces including the bangles I mentioned earlier. Keep scrolling to see my picks...

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors