Prince William always wears his Omega watch for this reason

The royal family has always had a significant fondness for watches. Princess Diana often wore two watches at the beginning of her relationship with Prince Charles, Meghan Markle is saving a special timepiece for her daughter and Prince William presented Kate Middleton with a Cartier watch for their wedding anniversary, in a special nod to Princess Diana.

It seems the Prince himself has a fondness for an Omega watch that he wears on most occasions, including his wedding day in April 2011 and Princess Eugenie’s big day in October 2012.

According to The Express, William has several timepieces by other luxury brands including Rolex and Breitling.

Though he always falls back on his Omega as it holds the most sentimental value: it is said to be a gift from his mother Diana, before she died.

The Omega Seamaster Professional watch was created in 1993, meaning it would have been a fairly new release when Diana bought it for him, since she passed away in 1997.

The watch has since garnered a cult following, thanks to its timeless stainless steel and blue dial design.

The watch comes in several colours and finishes, and it is believed Prince William’s features sapphires on the dials, which would be another nod to Princess Diana, whose sapphire engagement ring now sits proudly on Kate Middleton’s ring finger.